Two local community projects were honoured at the prestigious Pride of Place community awards on Saturday, November 2 at a gala ceremony in Monaghan.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DEEDS (Dementia engaged and empowered in Derry & Strabane) Project came runner up in the Community Well-Being Initiative (city) category and Aspace 2 – a multisensory centre near Eglinton - was runner up in the Community Well-Being Initiative (county).

The awards, hosted by RTE’s Brendan McArdle, took place in in front of 400 community volunteers from across the island in the Hillgrove Hotel. The awards were delivered in partnership with Monaghan County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsored by IPB Insurance, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 22 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

IPB Pride of Place 2024: The DEEDS (Dementia engaged and empowered in Derry & Strabane) Project came runner up in the Community Well-Being Initiative (city) category. Co-operation Ireland Director of Programmes Paul Boylan presents the award.

It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

President Michael D. Higgins, Joint Patron of Co-operation Ireland, said the awards played an important role.

“The Pride of Place awards are a most important initiative, reminding us that creating societies that are ethical and inclusive is a task for all of our citizens, of all ages and circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathaoirleach, Monaghan County Council, Cathy Bennett, said: “We are honoured as one of the smallest local authorities on the island to have been entrusted by Co-operation Ireland and IPB Insurance to host this year’s Pride of Place Awards.

Aspace 2: IPB Pride of Place 2024: Aspace 2 was runner up in the Community Well-Being Initiative (county) category. Co-operation Ireland Director of Programmes, Paul Boylan, presents the award.

“In addition to the main event, Pride of Place awards attendees received complimentary passes to the world premiere performance of ‘The Butcher Boy’ author Pat McCabe’s new play, “Little White Lies” on Friday night

“We enjoyed sharing our little corner of the country with communities from all over Ireland.”

Pride of Place founder and Chairman Tom Dowling said, “After 22 extraordinary years, our judges still never cease to be inspired by the wonderful achievements of the fantastic communities nominated by their local council to represent their place in these prestigious awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Jeffers, CEO of Co-operation Ireland said, "Co-operation Ireland has no other programme that embodies the charity's ethos better than Pride of Place.

“We work to build relationships across the island and Pride of Place plays a critical role in that work. The impact the awards have had in towns and villages across the island since they started two decades ago cannot be underestimated, and the continuing success of the awards is down to the dedicated volunteers and their love of where they live.”

John Hogan, Chairman, IPB Insurance said. “On behalf of our local authority members we are proud to be associated with the Pride of Place awards as title sponsors. This is truly a unique competition, providing an all-island platform that recognises the great strides volunteers are making in building more inclusive, sustainable, and welcoming communities. These awards shine a light on the work being done in our communities by celebrating the volunteers who give of their time in the spirit of collaboration. Their selfless efforts are making a real difference for all who live and work in their communities. It is therefore essential that we celebrate the excellent work accomplished around the island of Ireland by showcasing what can be achieved when we all work together.”