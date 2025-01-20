Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heartfelt video of Derry woman Deirdre Mahon being surprised by her two children at Christmas has been named as a finalist in Loganair’s ‘A Season of Connections’ competition.

The emotional video captures the moment Deirdre’s daughter Eimear flew from Brighton to surprise her at her home in Derry just days before Christmas – her first without her husband of 39 years, Mark, who passed away suddenly in April 2024.

Later that evening, Deirdre received a second surprise when she visited her sister’s house to find her son Odhrán, who had travelled from London, had joined the family reunion.

The reunion was particularly poignant as Deirdre had been dreading spending the holidays alone in the dream retirement home she and her late husband had built together.

Deirdre with her family, including her husband, who sadly passed away.

Surrounded by her children, family, and her husband’s loyal dog Skye, Deirdre’s Christmas turned into a season of connection, comfort, and healing.

Inspired by the airline’s uplifting and heartwarming Christmas advert, ‘Loganair, Actually’, the competition asked entrants to submit an image or video that captures a heartwarming moment of connection with their loved ones.

As a finalist, Deirdre, along with two other entrants, will have the chance to win a year’s worth of free flights for herself and a companion on Loganair’s extensive network. Two runners-up will be treated to return flights for two on the airline’s iconic Glasgow to Barra route, which famously lands on the beach.

Deirdre said: “This Christmas was one I was dreading after losing Mark earlier in the year. But having my children surprise me was the most wonderful gift I could have asked for. Eimear and Odhrán turned what could have been a lonely time into one filled with love, support, and family. It’s a Christmas I’ll always remember with gratitude.”

Deirdre with her son and daughter.

Lyn MacDonald, head of marketing and brand at Loganair, said: “Deirdre’s story is a beautiful example of what A Season of Connections is all about. Her children’s thoughtful surprises capture the essence of connection and the lengths we go to for the people we love."

“These are the moments that truly matter, and we’re delighted to share and celebrate them.”

Public voting for the finalists is now open and will run until midnight on January 23. The winner will be announced on Saturday, January 25.

Deirdre Mahon.

