Derry's Deirdre named finalist in Loganair’s ‘A Season of Connections'
The emotional video captures the moment Deirdre’s daughter Eimear flew from Brighton to surprise her at her home in Derry just days before Christmas – her first without her husband of 39 years, Mark, who passed away suddenly in April 2024.
Later that evening, Deirdre received a second surprise when she visited her sister’s house to find her son Odhrán, who had travelled from London, had joined the family reunion.
The reunion was particularly poignant as Deirdre had been dreading spending the holidays alone in the dream retirement home she and her late husband had built together.
Surrounded by her children, family, and her husband’s loyal dog Skye, Deirdre’s Christmas turned into a season of connection, comfort, and healing.
Inspired by the airline’s uplifting and heartwarming Christmas advert, ‘Loganair, Actually’, the competition asked entrants to submit an image or video that captures a heartwarming moment of connection with their loved ones.
As a finalist, Deirdre, along with two other entrants, will have the chance to win a year’s worth of free flights for herself and a companion on Loganair’s extensive network. Two runners-up will be treated to return flights for two on the airline’s iconic Glasgow to Barra route, which famously lands on the beach.
Deirdre said: “This Christmas was one I was dreading after losing Mark earlier in the year. But having my children surprise me was the most wonderful gift I could have asked for. Eimear and Odhrán turned what could have been a lonely time into one filled with love, support, and family. It’s a Christmas I’ll always remember with gratitude.”
Lyn MacDonald, head of marketing and brand at Loganair, said: “Deirdre’s story is a beautiful example of what A Season of Connections is all about. Her children’s thoughtful surprises capture the essence of connection and the lengths we go to for the people we love."
“These are the moments that truly matter, and we’re delighted to share and celebrate them.”
Public voting for the finalists is now open and will run until midnight on January 23. The winner will be announced on Saturday, January 25.
Loganair’s extensive network includes flights across the UK and beyond, making it easier than ever to connect with loved ones. The airline’s generous baggage allowance of up to 21kg (15kg hold allowance plus 6kg carry-on bag) ensures passengers can bring gifts and essentials without worry.
Passengers flying from London Heathrow to City of Derry can enjoy direct connections, making journeys seamless and stress-free. With its growing network, Loganair continues to provide convenient travel options for both leisure and business travellers across the UK and Europe.
To vote for Deirdre visit the Loganair Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FlyLoganair
