Derry's dynamic band 'Lavengro' launches new single
This pop-perfect bop is a delightful concoction of infectious beats, catchy hooks, and a sing-along chorus that's destined to become the anthem of the summer.
titled “Stuck in My Head” the song delves into the universal struggle of moving on from a past lover. The melodies mirror the relentless repetition of memories that refuse to fade away, capturing the feeling of being trapped in a cycle of looking back not able to move forward.
“It's a sentiment that many can relate to - that feeling when a memory just won't leave your mind, no matter how hard you try to shake it off” says the band.
“But it’s in the melodic childlike rhyme of the chorus that plays on constant repeat in your mind, echoing the repetitive memory of your ex's presence in your mind. Everywhere you go and you just can’t seem to get them out of your head”.
Lavengro seen much success in their previous single “Lie” which catapulted them into the top five most played Irish artists on radio. Hoping their energetic and relatable track Stuck in My Head will propel them to the same achievements and solidify their position among the greats of Derry’s acts.
Stuck in My Head is a mixing pot of elements from pop-rock, indie pop and contemporary pop, showing off infectious melodies, dynamic rhythms, and anthemic choruses that will have listeners hitting repeat. But beyond the catchy beats lies a theme that hits close to home for many.
Each Verse explores deeper into the emotional chains that is trying to escape the past, grappling with the lingering presence of a love that refuses to fade away, even after moving on.
As the chorus kicks in, reality sets in, guaranteeing that "Stuck in My Head" will indeed live up to its name, resonating with listeners long after the music stops playing.
With their latest release, Lavengro prove once again that they are masters at crafting music that not only gets stuck in your head but also touches your heart. So get ready to press play and let Lavengro take you on a musical journey that will stick with you for some time to come.
