Lavengro, the vibrant band hailing from Derry, Northern Ireland, are ecstatic to unveil their second single of 2024, titled ‘Stuck in My Head’.

This pop-perfect bop is a delightful concoction of infectious beats, catchy hooks, and a sing-along chorus that's destined to become the anthem of the summer.

titled “Stuck in My Head” the song delves into the universal struggle of moving on from a past lover. The melodies mirror the relentless repetition of memories that refuse to fade away, capturing the feeling of being trapped in a cycle of looking back not able to move forward.

“It's a sentiment that many can relate to - that feeling when a memory just won't leave your mind, no matter how hard you try to shake it off” says the band.

Lavengro new single 'Stuck in My Head'

“But it’s in the melodic childlike rhyme of the chorus that plays on constant repeat in your mind, echoing the repetitive memory of your ex's presence in your mind. Everywhere you go and you just can’t seem to get them out of your head”.

Lavengro seen much success in their previous single “Lie” which catapulted them into the top five most played Irish artists on radio. Hoping their energetic and relatable track Stuck in My Head will propel them to the same achievements and solidify their position among the greats of Derry’s acts.

Stuck in My Head is a mixing pot of elements from pop-rock, indie pop and contemporary pop, showing off infectious melodies, dynamic rhythms, and anthemic choruses that will have listeners hitting repeat. But beyond the catchy beats lies a theme that hits close to home for many.

Each Verse explores deeper into the emotional chains that is trying to escape the past, grappling with the lingering presence of a love that refuses to fade away, even after moving on.

Derry success story Lavengro, the band is made up of twins Dave and James Healey, Jordan Edgar and Gareth Borrow and they have been signed by Wasserman record label, the same label as Take That and Billie Eilish.The indie pop band has been touring across the world but still has a strong connection to their grass roots. Bringing to the scene their new track 'Lie' which is sure to get the crowd moving.

As the chorus kicks in, reality sets in, guaranteeing that "Stuck in My Head" will indeed live up to its name, resonating with listeners long after the music stops playing.