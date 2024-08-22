Derry’s Echo Echo and Northern Lights project among projects to share in Irish government’s €167,752 allocation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company and the Northern Lights project are to receive share of a €167,752 funding tranche being rolled out under the Irish Government’s Co-operation with Northern Ireland Scheme.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Micheál Martin announced Echo Echo Dance will receive €14,949 while Northern Lights will get €7,200.00.

They are among 14 projects to have received funding under the scheme to support cultural projects with significant cross-border elements.

The Echo Echo funding allocation will support ‘the rich developments in dance and performance emerging from Irish Traditional Dance at Echo Echo Studios and Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Derry’ in partnership with Leitrim Dance Festival, University of Limerick and Siamsa Tíre (Tralee).

Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company

The aim of the Northern Lights project is to ‘develop Irish artistic and creative talent with a particular focus on the North West arc of Sligo-Donegal-Derry’.

"The project will celebrate the adventurous and engaging new music currently being created in Ireland by organising a series of three concerts in Derry, Letterkenny and Sligo in September with music composed and performed by artists from the region,” the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media explains.

Mr. Martin said: “The Co-operation with Northern Ireland Scheme supports valuable projects with cultural elements on both sides of the border. It allows an exchange of ideas and brings communities together for a shared purpose.

"The scheme encourages individuals and groups to bond over a common interests while creating new talents and friendships along the way.

“Sharing our culture can have many benefits including building relationships & establishing trust, this in turn, can decrease fear and isolation and promote a sense of unity among communities.

“It is my pleasure today to announce funding of €167,752 towards these important and varied contributions to the Arts, that celebrate cross border cultures and spread this wonderful wealth of talent across the whole island of Ireland.”

Small self-contained projects funded under the scheme seek to enhance, celebrate or commemorate the artistic, cultural, musical, film or heritage of the Island of Ireland on a North/South basis.

Applications were invited for projects that helped to promote: co-operation and joint initiatives between organisations and institutions on a North/South basis; cultural tourism on a North/South basis; the provision of cultural outreach programmes on a North/South basis.