Derry’s Echo Echo said they are 'disappointed' that funding review was rejected
A spokesperson for Echo Echo said:
“We are all extremely disappointed by this news to say the least. The next stage of the funding review process is via the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman. Thanks to our supporters’ generosity and the successful crowdfunding campaign that has raised over £13,000, we are in a position to extend the cliff edge of closure from later this month to the end of September 2025. We are very grateful to everyone who donated to and shared the #SaveEchoEcho campaign.”
The company has thanked over 150 people who wrote a letter of support and advised that there is still time to write a letter even at this stage. Basic instructions and most of the letters received are available to read on the Echo Echo website.
Echo Echo said they continue to work with the Derry City and Strabane District Council to look at various other funding options to continue through the 2025/26 financial year.
In a further effort to get this decision reversed, Derry City and Strabane District Council have invited senior officers of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to attend the DCSDC Business and Culture Committee monthly meeting on July 8 at 4pm at Strabane Council Chambers to explain the decision and to answer questions on it.
Echo Echo’s spokesperson continued:
“Arts Council NI annual funding was the core funding base upon which Echo Echo has successfully levered many dozens of other grants and partnership funding for over 20 years. Without this ongoing principal support and form of assurance for other funders, and in an exceptionally competitive funding environment, sourcing replacement ongoing support at the level required is a massive challenge - even for a company of Echo Echo's high quality artistic programmes and excellent financial management.
“Finally, we would like to pay tribute to our small dedicated team of directors, artists and staff who have been working around the clock trying to keep the company alive.”
People can find out more by getting in touch with Echo Echo via its website www.echoechodance.com or on social media.
