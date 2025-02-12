Derry's Evan to climb Mount Errigal for Duchenne UK in support of his brother, Travis

A caring Derry brother is to climb Mount Errigal in Donegal to raise money for Duchenne UK.

Evan McMenamin’s brother, Travis, lives with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive condition that causes all the muscles in the body to gradually weaken.

Evan told the Journal how Travis (20) has ‘faced it with bravery his entire life’, and Evan now wants to raise funds for Duchenne UK, which is at the forefront of advancing treatments and care for everyone affected by DMD.

On Good Friday, the 21-year-old will climb Donegal’s highest mountain to raise money and also awareness of DMD, in honour of his brother.

Evan McMenamin (left) with his brother, Travis (right).

He said: “I’ve never done a fundraiser before. But, with all the news about new treatment that could be available and all the campaigning and research that is being done, I feel like the time has come for me to do my part where I can.”

Evan, who is currently studying film making in Manchester, has never climbed a mountain before, so Mount Errigal will be a ‘new experience’ for him.

He has been training hard for the climb by attending the gym as much as he can and setting targets.

"I’ve been doing simulations of distance and inclines on the treadmill, as well as setting step goals, which I’ve been increasing every week. It’s been challenging, but it has to be done.”

Evan is hoping to raise as much money as he can and is very grateful for every donation he has received so far. He also aims to raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

"A lot of people tell me they don’t know that much about it, so the fundraiser is also very much about raising awareness as well.”

He added: “ Every pound that is coming in is going straight to charity. I’m very grateful to everyone. It makes a huge difference when you see people giving £5, £10. £20 of their own money. It’s very generous and it goes a long way to help people like Travis.”

On Evan’s Go Fund Me page, he outlined how: “Any donations will help Duchenne UK in its mission to bring effective treatments for this horrific disease to thousands of people like Travis across the UK, who’s lives are impacted on a daily basis.”

To donate, see https://www.gofundme.com/f/climbing-mt-errigal-in-aid-of-duchenne-uk