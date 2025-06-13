Derry’s favourite circus, arts and music festival 'Carnival of Colours' is back!

In Your Space Circus (IYSC) is bringing its flagship Circus, Arts and Music Festival, Carnival of Colours back to the City Centre for the 18th edition of one of Derry’s favourite headline events.

The Mayor joined performers and youth circus artists to launch the event, which will be taking over Derry’s City Centre on the Saturday, 21 and Sunday, 22 June.

The programme for the weekend will be jam-packed with circus treats featuring the very best of International Street Theatre, IYSC’s own walkabout characters and performances, circus workshops, an exciting programme of music from Nerve Centre, and much more!

The headline shows will include the incredible Mr Dyvinetz with his combination of Cyr wheel and acrobatic bike riding.

The phenomenal Sam Goodburn with a unicycle on a tightwire act. Hands Down Circus will present ‘Tape That’ - a highly skilled and hilarious acrobatic and clowning show which asks ‘how many

problems can be solved with a roll of tape?’

World renowned clown Nakupelle will be bringing his one-man chaos contraption to Guildhall Square with ‘The Trap’. Grant Goldie will be carrying out his incredible assault on gravity as well as Gee-Gee presenting their brand new show ‘S(h)tick!’.

The South Asian Dance Academy will be bringing big beats and major moves to the festival. And In Your Space Circus’s own Youth Troupe will bring the house down with their brand-new show!

Incredible local artists will also be showcasing their talent and bringing a weekend of pure joy to the people of the North-West and visitors to the City!

The Festival will be taking place between the Guildhall Square, Waterloo Place, outside Harbour House, and the Peace Garden, running from 1-6pm each day.

Carnival of Colours attracts people of all ages from right across Derry and visitors to the city; it brings people together from all walks of life for a shared cultural experience. It also highlights Derry City as an exciting, beautiful and progressive destination for events and arts activity.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh said: “It’s fantastic to welcome the Carnival of Colours back to the heart of our city once again for the 18th edition of the family-favourite event.

"This much-loved event brings such energy, creativity, and joy to the city centre, with a jam-packed programme full of colour, comedy, and amazing circus performances. I’d encourage people of all ages to come along on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22, June, explore the city, and soak up the incredible atmosphere. A huge well done to In Your Space Circus and everyone who’s worked so hard to bring this unique celebration to life.”

The Festival is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council, The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Nerve Centre and local businesses including Joe Jacksons Ice Cream, Guapo Fresh Mexican and The Sandwich Company.

In addition, several local cafes and restaurants are generously feeding and watering their artists and volunteers! Local support has proven to be a great help this year as the public funding situation worsens for local arts and community organisations.

In Your Space said it strives to keep the event free for everyone to enjoy, however audiences can show their support by donating on site or via their online giving platform. Every donation, no matter how big or small, goes straight back into spreading happiness, creativity and craic at Carnival of Colours and helps to ensure the future of the festival!

IYSC brought the event to the City Centre in 2021, having historically taken place in St Columb’s Park. The relocation was a huge success increasing footfall and reducing the event’s infrastructure costs. It’s a fantastic event for audiences and artists alike, allowing local talent to experiment and receive proper payment for showcasing their incredible creative skills.

Carnival of Colours is a showcase and celebration of In Your Space Circus’s year-round work including its Circus School and Street Theatre performance work delivered across Northern Ireland. Cath McBride, IYSC’s Company Director said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Carnival of Colours to the City Centre again this weekend. We greatly appreciate the support of our funders and the general public in welcoming our work to take over the City.

" We aim to ensure that the 2025 Carnival of Colours is a celebration of the city, of our artists and participants, of circus, and of our wonderful audiences. We are confident that there is something in the programme for everyone and that it will give families a lovely opportunity to spend some quality time together!”

For the full Carnival of Colours programme visit: www.inyourspaceni.org/carnival