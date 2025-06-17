Derry's Foyle Port plays a crucial role says Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has visited Foyle Port and hailed its vital role in facilitating imports and exports and supporting around 1,000 jobs in the North West.

The Minister was welcomed by Foyle Port Chair Ryan McCready and members of the Executive Team.

Ms. Kimmins said: “This was my first opportunity to visit Foyle Port, to meet the team, get a better insight into their business plans and discuss shared priorities such as, the Ports Policy Consultation, Digital Growth and Decarbonisation.

“Our sea-ports serve as vital global gateways and Foyle Port plays a crucial role within our infrastructure and economy, facilitating the import of essential cargo to support a range of business sectors across the North-west and supporting an estimated 1,000 jobs both directly and indirectly.

“I am committed to continuing to engage with the Port to hear about future plans and challenges and to explore opportunities for support where possible.

“My Department has also recently consulted on a Review of Trust Ports and I look forward to reviewing the views of respondents and considering the next steps.”

Mr. McCready said: “We were pleased to welcome the Minister to Foyle Port and share our vision for sustainable growth and regional economic proposition.

“As a trust port, we remain firmly committed to our public duty, driven by our Master Plan and a strategy which is focused on sustainable development on land and sea.

“We welcome the Minister’s engagement and look forward to working together through the port's policy consultation. Modern, forward-looking legislation is essential to support a sector shaped by digital innovation, clean energy, and changing global trade."