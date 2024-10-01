Derry's Guildhall set to host Bennigans version of the award-winning game show Taskmaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry’s own Taskmaster Bennigans are set to play in the Guildhall for Mayors chosen charity, BUD club.

Taskmaster Bennigans have said that they are honoured by the invitation of Mayor of Derry Lilian Seeoni Barr and her chosen charity, BUD club.

The event is based on Channel 4’s show titled Taskmaster. The Bennigans edition sets local comedians and performers a series of ridiculous tasks. All for the pleasure and judgement of the Taskmaster Rory Mc Swiggan.

Featuring on the line-up for the event are Abby Oliveira, spoken-word poet, writer, performer. Her work is described as a blast of poetry, storytelling, music, prose, playwriting, and physical performance; Fintan Harvey, Comedian, podcaster and co-founder of Comedy at The Cosh and The Terrace Laughs Comedy Club, Magherafelt; Sarah Hannah Ward, winner of ITV Game Show Tipping Point and who is known as the, ‘Queen of Bennigans Bar’; Peter E Davidson, comedian, writer and founder of the long running monthly club, Comedy Live NW; Roma Harvey, actor and teacher, currently performing in Sole Purpose Productions’ The Marian Hotel.

Taskmaster Rory McSwiggan is the founder of the award-winning weekly club at Bennigans Bar, Chicken Box Comedy and MC and host of game show Let’s Get Quizzical.

The show is set for two nights, culminating with the overall points leader receiving what is described as the “greatest prize ever to be conceived by human beings,” the Taskmaster's golden head.

All proceeds will be going to support the charity BUD club.

The BUD Club is known as an engaging and educational space for young people with disabilities. The Juniors club supports children from 11 to 14 creating a sense of community these children and teenagers won't get elsewhere.

BUD Club has said that they give the children and teenagers “a space to be who they are, socialise and have fun. But it does more than that, it’s developing their skills for adulthood, preparing them for the future.”

The two shows are set for October 12 and November 16, Doors open at 7:30pm and the show starts at 8:00pm.

Tickets are priced at £15, which can be bought via Eventbrite.

You can book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/taskmaster-bennigans-tickets-1008424032427?fbclid=IwY2xjawFmVVdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHWm533I16DP6GlKfKG-TqwjDwznwdYkVPf5ytgNvaGmqipAhul-eubGs0Q_aem_YNAZ3XEzAy_cFTlH0tgkRw

You can read more about the Bud Club here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/brilliant-bud-club-making-derry-more-inclusive-for-people-with-disabilities-4655547