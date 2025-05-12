Derry’s Hidden City Café has closed after eight years of service

After eight years of business, the Hidden City Café, a local establishment in the Cathedral Quarter, closed permanently on Saturday May 10.

The café was established by independent business owners Justyn and Bronagh McNicholl in the Cathedral Quarter on London Street in 2017.

Announcing the closure of the café on May 9, via social media, they said: “When we first opened in the historic Cathedral Quarter—the city’s oldest, most characterful district—we knew it was something special. But we also believed it craved a little something more.

“As our doors opened, we watched the soul of the Quarter come alive, filling with independent businesses, creatives, and a growing sense of community. Over the past 8 years, we’ve seen it blossom into a thriving hub for the arts, markets, antiques, and local enterprise. To have played even a small part in the story of Derry City’s Cathedral Quarter has been an honour.

“When Hidden City Café joined the neighbourhood, we wondered—what made it special? Was it the food? The coffee? The conversations? The music? But the truth was simpler: it was you. You brought this place to life. You made it more than just a café—it became a meeting spot, a refuge, a makeshift office, a catch-up corner.”

Thanking their customers and regulars, the Hidden City Café said: “You celebrated milestones with us, we celebrated milestones with you. Your loyalty and kindness have meant everything—they are everything. For that, we bow our heads in deepest gratitude.”

Wishing future business owners good fortune they added: “Though this chapter with Hidden City Café is closing, the spirit of the Cathedral Quarter remains as vibrant as ever.

“Whoever takes on this space won’t just be inheriting a café—they’ll be stepping into a community that treasures connection, creativity, and the magic of independent spirit. We wish them the very best.

On their last day of service, the local café stated: “Finished last service, it was a wonderful day full of familiar faces, who all came to say goodbye, amongst the craziness there were moments of quiet reflection.”

Lastly, the Hidden City Café said: “Thank you for everything. Goodnight.”