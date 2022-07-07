Derry’s Judith Roddy to star with Ralph Fiennes in New York

Judith Roddy will star alongside Ralph Fiennes in the New York production of 'Straight Line Crazy' later this year.

The Pennyburn native is in the cast for the Broadway production of David Hare’s “Straight Line Crazy.”

In the play, Fiennes - who has starred in movie blockbusters such as ‘Schindler’s List’ and ‘The English Patient’ as well as the Harry Potter and James Bond franchises - takes on the role of Robert Moses, the mid-20th-century master builder who transformed the metropolitan New York landscape.

Over the course of 40 years, Moses remodelled the New York City skyline and created new parks, bridges, and 627 miles of expressway.

Judith Roddy.

The show has already played in London’s West End, where it scored rave reviews.

Judith Roddy plays Moses’ long-time colleague Finnuala Connell - a fictional character.

The play is scheduled for a nine-week run at The Shed’s Griffin Theater as part of its autumn 2022 season.

Earlier this year, Judith scooped the best actress award at the Buenos Aires Film Festival in Argentina.

She bagged the top prize for her role in the film, ‘The Cry of Granuaile’, which had its world premiere at the Dublin International Film Festival.

She has also recently performed with Stephen Rea in Frank McGuinness’ ‘The Visiting Hour’ at The Gate Theatre in Dublin.

Her film and television CV includes roles in ‘Derry Girls’, ‘The Fall’ and ‘Rig 45’ while she has performed on stage in Brian Friel’s ‘Translations’, Sean O’Casey’s ‘The Plough and the Stars’, ‘Days of Wine and Roses’ and ‘Twelfth Night’.