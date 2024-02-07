Derry's K's Cupcakes 'delighted' to be regional winner at Northern Irish Wedding Awards 2024
K’s Cupcakes in Derry were among the top wedding professionals from across the six counties who were honoured at the 8th awards ceremony recently.
Nicole Gourley from K’s Cupcakes said: “I'm delighted to have received this award. When I started my business in 2018 I'd never have imagined this is where I'd be in such a short time.
"I work so hard on providing all my clients with cakes that taste just as good as they look,” she said.
Well it certainly paid off for K Cupcakes, and very well done too to the other incredible shortlisted nominees Funky Cakes, Yum Cakes, Maiden Cakes, Shell’s Cakes and Ebrington Bake House, along with Cakes2Party in Maghera and FlanaBakes in Magherafelt.
The awards ceremony was held at the La Mon Hotel Country in Belfast on January 31, and the awards were aimed at “celebrating the elite wedding specialists and businesses that continuously create magical moments that turn into lasting memories”.
"They recognise and reward those within the wedding industry that work towards making the big day as perfect as possible, including the caterers that provide delicious reception meals, decorators that take care of the wedding venues and add the glam in the room or florists that know how to make any wedding flourish,” a spokesperson for the Wedding Awards 2024 organisers said, adding:
“It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.
“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of those in the wedding industry who set a benchmark for others to follow.”
"We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry.
“Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”
Other regional winners in County Derry included Drenagh in Limavady, (Wedding Venue of the Year), Flowers by Ian in Derry (Wedding Florist of the Year); Creative Jemz in Derry (Wedding Hair & Makeup Salon of the Year), while Wedding Entertainment of the Year went to harpist/ pianist/ singer Les Magee from Coleraine. Cityman Menswear in Derry menahwile meanwhile were Highly Commended in the overall NI award category for Groomswear Supplier of the Year.