Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

K’s Cupcakes in Derry were among the top wedding professionals from across the six counties who were honoured at the 8th awards ceremony recently.

Nicole Gourley from K’s Cupcakes said: “I'm delighted to have received this award. When I started my business in 2018 I'd never have imagined this is where I'd be in such a short time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I work so hard on providing all my clients with cakes that taste just as good as they look,” she said.

Award-winning Nicole Gourley from K’s Cupcakes.

Well it certainly paid off for K Cupcakes, and very well done too to the other incredible shortlisted nominees Funky Cakes, Yum Cakes, Maiden Cakes, Shell’s Cakes and Ebrington Bake House, along with Cakes2Party in Maghera and FlanaBakes in Magherafelt.

The awards ceremony was held at the La Mon Hotel Country in Belfast on January 31, and the awards were aimed at “celebrating the elite wedding specialists and businesses that continuously create magical moments that turn into lasting memories”.

"They recognise and reward those within the wedding industry that work towards making the big day as perfect as possible, including the caterers that provide delicious reception meals, decorators that take care of the wedding venues and add the glam in the room or florists that know how to make any wedding flourish,” a spokesperson for the Wedding Awards 2024 organisers said, adding:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

Award winning K’s Cupcakes.

“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of those in the wedding industry who set a benchmark for others to follow.”

"We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry.

“Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”