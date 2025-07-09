Derry’s Lo & Slo and Cullen’s Street Food to serve top local produce for thousands at the Open Championship
With an extensive vetting and testing process in place to ensure traders can meet the demands of one of the largest sporting events on the island in 2025, being chosen is no small feat.
But for these two family-run, quality-first businesses, the opportunity is a fitting recognition of their consistent excellence in food and customer experience.
“After years in the amusement business, it’s exciting to bring our offerings to a new crowd,” said Joanne Cullen of Cullen’s Street Food. “Lo & Slo are bringing the good BBQ, and we’re providing the sweet afters.”
Known for their live fire cooking and bold BBQ flavours, Lo & Slo is excited to showcase their signature dishes to a new audience.
“We’re fired up to bring our big BBQ tastes to The Open,” said Emily McCorkell, founder of Lo & Slo. “We’ve developed a strategic partnership with global brand Traeger Grills and will be bringing four of their Pro 780 Wood Pellet Grills in addition to our food truck to ensure we deliver consistent, quality food to the masses.” Lo & Slo will be cooking up rare Irish moiled beef burgers from local supplier Moyletra Moileds.
Lo & Slo are members of the LegenDerry Food Network. Their commitment to provenance and authenticity will be front and centre as they showcase the best of Derry on a global stage.
