Derry's Millennium Forum announces the ultimate 'Wicked Sing-Along'

By Laura Glenn
Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:41 BST

Are you ready to defy gravity and sing your heart out?

Derry’s Millennium Forum has announced the ultimate ‘Wicked’ Sing-Along this May 17. Everyone is invited to step into the magical world of Oz with an exclusive Sing-Along gift bag, a packed-out theatre, and a screening of the highly anticipated film—starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Ethan Slater. You are encouraged to sing loud, dress up, and experience the fabulous ‘Wicked’ like never before.

Tickets (£29.50) are onsale from Friday, March 7 from Millennium Forum boxoffice and website.

