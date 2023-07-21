Cathan, who is a musician himself, used to be in a band called The Docks and he remembers the struggle they felt trying to get their music played on the radio. He wants to provide the platform he was missing to up-and-coming musicians and bands in Derry .

Cathan said: “It is the very early stages of the show so I’m trying to find my feet but I’m going to try and showcase local talent. I'll be playing guitar music, indie bands, rock bands and everything in between because there's no real radio show that gives that platform to local artists. So I'm going to try and get a different kind of style of music on the radio than the usual pop and chart music but I'm also going to try and introduce bands and artists each week. After I find my feet, we can get local bands in to play their single and get a wee chat about it. It’ll be great to give the local artists some recognition but also a good spot for people who want to hear local bands.”