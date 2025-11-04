Derry’s Oakgrove Integrated College (IC) was presented with a Special Recognition Award Musical Composition in memory of Norman Houston OBE at this year’s Carson Awards Showcase.

The Carson Awards Showcase is an annual event which celebrates the creative talent of Integrated pupils by exhibiting the amazing projects they have been working on over the past year.

The Integrated Education Fund (IEF) said it was delighted that Dan Gordon, renowned actor, director and playwright from Belfast, kindly gave his time to host this very special celebration event at New-Bridge Integrated College (IC) October 23.

Dan wrote and performed the acclaimed one-man show ‘A Rebel without a Pause’, which told the story of late comedian and Carson Awards-founder Frank Carson.

A pupil representative from Oakgrove IC receives their award from Tony Carson. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Host Dan Gordon said: “I am delighted to host the annual Carson Awards Showcase this year. The Carson Awards Showcase offer a fantastic opportunity for young people to express themselves creatively under the theme of ‘What Integrated Education Means to Me’. As an actor, director and playwright, I have been so impressed by the wide variety of innovative projects on display. The Carson Awards Showcase shows the potential and offers a glimpse into a very bright future for the next generation.”

The Carson Bursary grant programme and Carson Awards were generously started by late comedian and Integrated Education supporter Frank Carson, along with his son Tony Carson in 2008. The Carson Awards Showcase gives those who have received a Carson Bursary or won a Carson Award the opportunity to show their creative projects. This year it felt fitting to hold the event in New-Bridge IC in Loughbrickland, a school which is celebrating its 30-year anniversary and which has fostered creativity through participation in the Carson Awards over many years.

Oakgrove IC received a Special Recognition Award for Musical Composition in memory of Norman Houston OBE for their innovative media and music project called ‘Sooty Pawed Steps.’

Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive at the IEF, said: ‘The IEF are delighted to be celebrating the 18th year of the Carson Awards. The variety and quality of entries never ceases to amaze. We want to congratulate Oakgrove IC as the worthy winners of a ‘Special Recognition Award for ‘Musical Composition’ for their very creative project called ‘Sooty Pawed Steps.’ Given the high level of entries this year, Oakgrove IC should be extremely proud of their achievement.

The IEF also wants to thank Tony Carson for his continued support for the Carson Awards, which is a fitting tribute to the legacy of our friend and supporter Frank Carson.’

For more information on the Carson bursary programme and Carson Awards see: https://www.ief.org.uk/our-work/grants/carson-awards/