The RTÉ Concert Orchestra were in studio to play each piece of music live to an enthralled audience in studio as each couple pulled out all the stops to stay in the competition.

Brooke and her partner Robert Rowiński took off their dancing shoes and danced an emotional Contemporary Ballroom to Kate Bush’s iconic track Running Up That Hill. Brook and Robert received 10's all-round from the judges (30 points) - the first couple to do so, this series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Loraine Barry told them: 'You were working with each other! A tremendous use of space as all spaces were used tonight - it was breath-taking.'

Singer Brooke Scullion with her Dance Partner Robert Rowinski during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Picture:: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Brian Redmond said : 'I said last week there was something missing, I think tonight for the first time, I finally got that moment. It was the phenomenal, you went from here (pointed low) to here (pointed high).'

Arthur Gourounlian added: 'You are not running up the hill, you're on top of it! You were phenomenal, it was simply flawless.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Derry dancer Damian McGinty also impressed the judges and audience alike and received a spectacular 28 points.

After topping the leader board last week, the singer and actor showed another side to himself as he and his partner Kylee Vincent danced a passionate Paso Doble to Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses.

Glee Star Damian Mc Ginty with his Dance Partner Kylee Vincent during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 .

Loraine said: 'Power, poise and position is really important for the Paso and that's what I saw here. Tonight, you brought out a dynamic energy we haven't seen from you before. This was really a fabulous performance - well done.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian told them: From goofy last week to glorious this week, I have to say. You had all of the characteristics; you absolutely nailed it tonight. You started the Paso on the throne tonight, you should have finished it there too - well done.'

Arthur said: 'You gave me goosebumps. The intensity that was going through your body. That was outstanding.'

2FM Breakfast presenter Carl Mullan, (who has strong Derry connections through his father, Don Mullan) and his dance partner Emily Barker danced a fun filled Salsa with lots of colour.

Broadcaster Carl Mullan with his Dance Partner Emily Barker during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loraine said: 'It will come as no surprise that this is not favourite song! However, after listening to RTÉ Concert Orchestra - I'm a changed woman! I thought the lift in the middle was sensational, well done'

Arthur said: The lifts were incredible, you made it look so effortless and so easy. This number is going to go down in this series as the most fun number I've ever seen on Dancing with the Stars!'

Brian added: 'This routine sort of makes me redundant in so many ways! At the end of the day, everybody here loved it and everybody at home probable loved it too.'

Carl and Emily scored 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Byrne and his pro partner, Karen Byrne later become the fifth celebrity couple to leave Dancing with the Stars.