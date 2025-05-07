Derry's Playtrail to transform into 'Little Tokyo' during Foyle Obon Japanese Festival
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kodo members Mitsuru Ishizuka and Taiyo Onoda will bring their skill and energy to the outdoor stage at The Playtrail, offering a world-class taiko.
Known for their dedication to the centuries-old tradition of Japanese drumming, Kodo has toured across six continents.
Speaking ahead of the performance, festival director, Fiona Umetsu, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the amazing Kodo, their skill, energy and heart will bring something truly unique to our festival. We are incredibly grateful they have made this journey to be with us!”
The Foyle Obon Japanese Festival promises to be a joyful celebration of Japanese music, dance, arts, and community spirit. Open to all.
During the festival, Foyle Obon will transform the Playtrail into a ‘Little Tokyo’ featuring live performances of community and performance taiko, traditional Japanese dance, arts, craft and sushi workshops, games, Japanese folk tales and traditional ‘Kakigori’ ice. An afternoon of family friendly activities inspired by the Japanese summer festival tradition on Obon Festivals.
The festival runs from 2pm – 6pm. Entrance is £10 per person (under 3s free). Tickets are only available online at: https://tinyurl.com/jhn66hc7
Organisers of the festival said: “We are grateful to all our funders who have made the festival and the visit from Kodo possible, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland, The Garfield Weston Foundation, Radius Housing, the Esme Mitchell Trust and the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.