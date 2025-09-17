Derry's Queens Quay road to reopen this week depending on weather conditions

NI Water has said that the Queens Quay essential sewer improvements is progressing well and the road is scheduled for completion by the end of this week, they also anticipate that the road will be reopened depending on favourable weather conditions.

A spokesperson for NI Water said that Phase 2 of the essential Sewer Improvement Work at Queens Quay, between Harbour Square Roundabout and Strand Road Roundabout is nearing completion.

This programme of improvements is part of a wider programme of investment to upgrade the wastewater network serving the city and has already seen over 1,100 metres of the Culmore Trunk Sewer relined between Foyle Road and Queens Quay to strengthen the sewerage network and help protect against sewer collapses, blockages and reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding.

Kieran Grant NI Water Project Manager said: “NI Water is pleased to announce that this essential work is progressing well and is scheduled to be completed by the end of this week, with the reopening of the A2 Queens Quay Road by Friday, September 19.

The NI Water Project Team on site at Queens Quay.

“The project team engaged a specialist crew to carry out major relining works across the majority of the scheme, utilising underground trenchless techniques to minimise disruption throughout the city. This approach allowed us to avoid major road closures and significantly reduced inconvenience for residents, businesses, and visitors. In fact, it shortened the overall project timeline by up to nine months.

“Crews used trenchless (underground) methods to accelerate progress, eliminating the need for large open-cut trenches and further reducing disruption. Our contractor also facilitated the temporary reopening of Queens Quay to accommodate key city events such as the Foyle Cup and the Apprentice Boys March. Additionally, work was completed in sections during night time hours between Harbour Square Roundabout and Strand Road, as well as between Queens Quay Roundabout and Lower Clarendon Street to expedite delivery.

“This essential work will improve the efficiency of the network, helping to accommodate future development and economic growth in the city for many years to come.”

NI Water and contractor GRAHAM said that they understand that road closures are disruptive and have thanked the public for their patience and cooperation.