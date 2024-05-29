Derry's Serena Terry is fastest-selling female comedian from Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry’s Serena Terry is now the fastest selling female comedian from Northern Ireland.

Serena Terry has just sold out her first show at the SSE Arena Belfast which is happening this June 8, 2024.

Terry has sold out the full hall of over 8,500 seats, a feat that very few local comedians have achieved.

She has also sold out 18 other dates around the UK and ROI from Derry to Dublin, Cork, Galway, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool and more.

Serena Terry.

Serena has taken the world by storm in recent years and is now the fastest-ever selling female comedian from Northern Ireland.

After the incredible success of her first stand up UK and Ireland tour, Serena Terry is going back on the road in 2024 with a brand new show and even bigger venues.

Serena will take audiences through the trials and tribulations of being a working mum, how she’s coping with a new career, mental health, marriage and perimenopause.