Derry’s 'Spice Girl'…Nigerian mum-of-two launches own range of seasonings

A Nigerian woman who arrived in Derry as an international student is recreating a taste of home through her own brand of spices.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bintan Ashorobi has lived in the city since 2021 when she started studying for a degree in data analytics at Ulster University.

Following her graduation the mother-of-two turned her attention to things more culinary – food being very much at the heart of Nigerian culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurred by the fact she was having to source ingredients from home to make traditional dishes like jollof rice and suya rice, Bintan decided to explore the possibility of making spices of her own.

Bintan Ashorobi who has just launched her own range of spices. The Nigerian mum-of-two came up with the idea after being unable to source locally the ingredients needed to recreate some of her favourite West African dishes.

With the help of Foodovation, she got to work on cooking up her own brand – Afrispices and Co.

Located within the Strand Road campus of the North West Regional College, Foodovation is a business centre of excellence for food development and technology as well as being a one-stop-shop for those looking to get their foot on the business ladder.

“Food is everything in Nigeria, I mean we absolutely love our food,” revealed Bintan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I came here and couldn’t get the spices we use back home, I decided to look into creating my own.

A delicious looking plate of Afrispiced jollof rice and chicken.

“A friend of mine put me in touch with Foodovation in the College and they were so helpful. Initially I went to a meeting with them and explained what I was looking to do. They said yes, of course we can make that happen.

“They helped with the business sides of things, they linked me up with Derry City and Strabane District Council and they gave me the contacts so I could register my company.”

Bintan and a mentor assigned to her by Foodovation got to work blending and mixing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said let’s start with two or three spices and in time we can create more. But I wanted to begin with just three.”

Packaging and labelling was an exciting if nerve jangling process says the Afrispices founder.

Jollof rice is a staple in West African cuisine. Made from rice, tomatoes, onions, peppers and distinctive spices, it is often enjoyed with chicken, beef, lamb, goat meat or fish.

Similarly, suya is a regular feature on the West African dinner table. It is a much-loved dish of grilled meat heavily spiced with peanuts and aromatics.

The third component is a spice designed to add a bit of excitement to a stir fry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took seven months to get from initial discussions with Foodovation to actually having an Afrispices packet in hand.

The initial range of Afrispices. But watch this space as this is only the beginning says the woman behind the tasty produce.

“I’ve had to do quite a few courses to learn about labelling, to find out about expiry dates and to learn about allergies. It has been a lot of work and now that we are finally at this point I’m sort of ‘okay, here we go then’.”

Members at the North West Migrants Forum got a taster when Bintan showed them how to cook her various dishes.

They gave it a firm thumbs up. The Council given Afrispices a five-star food hygiene rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always wanted to have my own business and it’s exciting to see things coming together the way they have,” added the city’s newest entrepreneur.

“I’ve spoken to some local shops and they are interested in stocking my spices. They will be available shortly and hopefully people try them out and enjoy them.”

Vist her Bintan Ashorobi (Afrispices) Facebook and Instagram pages. Contact: [email protected].