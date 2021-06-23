Derry’s sporting giants honoured with portrait murals at Leafair Wellbeing Village

LOCAL SPORTING HEROES. . . . The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke pictured presenting Bright and Republic of Ireland international footballer Shane Duffy with a miniature copy of his portrait during Wednesdayâ€TMs Portrait Launch â€ ̃Local Sporting Heroesâ€TM at Leafair Well Being Village. Included are Eddie Breslin, Housing Executive, sponsors, Peter McDonald, chair, Leafair Community Association, councillors Angela Dobbins and Sandra Duffy, Karen Mullan, MLA, Gerry McMonagle and students from St. Brigidâ€TMs College, Carnhill. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Republic of Ireland International Shane Duffy and Professional Middleweight Boxer Conor Coyle were among several local athletes who attended the event in person.

Others being celebrated include James McClean, Emma Doherty, Alan Grant, Jason Smyth, Paddy McCourt, John Duddy, Neil McLaughlin, Ronan Curtis, Catherine Whoriskey, Hannah Shields, Darron Gibson, Marty Gallagher, and Jackie Campbell.

The official launch was attended by Mayor Graham Warke, Karen Mullan MLA, local Councillors and school pupils as well as the athletes’ relatives.

LOCAL SPORTING HEROES. . . . The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke pictured presenting Bright and Republic of Ireland international footballer Shane Duffy with a miniature copy of his portrait during Wednesdayâ€TMs Portrait Launch â€ ̃Local Sporting Heroesâ€TM at Leafair Well Being Village. Included are Eddie Breslin, Housing Executive, sponsors, Peter McDonald, chair, Leafair Community Association, family members representing the sporting heroes, local councillors and MLAs, and students from St. Brigidâ€TMs College, Carnhill. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

In a statement, Leafair Community Association said: “Thank you to everyone who attended the launch Of Local Sporting Heros Portraits at Leafair Wellbeing Village.

“We would also like to thank all those involved from the design of the portraits to the installation and to Leafair Youth Group and Leafair Men’s Shed who helped in the process .

“Last but certainly not least we thank all the sporting Heroes and their families who took the time to be involved with this community project that will be sure to inspire everyone that sees them.

“These amazing portraits funded by The Northern Ireland Housing Executive are a tribute to those people that are from the local community and who have achieved great aspirations and serve as roles models to the next generation.”