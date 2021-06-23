Derry’s sporting giants honoured with portrait murals at Leafair Wellbeing Village
Many of Derry’s most iconic sportsmen and sportswomen past and present have been honoured with new murals in a project that is sure to inspire future generations.
Republic of Ireland International Shane Duffy and Professional Middleweight Boxer Conor Coyle were among several local athletes who attended the event in person.
Others being celebrated include James McClean, Emma Doherty, Alan Grant, Jason Smyth, Paddy McCourt, John Duddy, Neil McLaughlin, Ronan Curtis, Catherine Whoriskey, Hannah Shields, Darron Gibson, Marty Gallagher, and Jackie Campbell.
The official launch was attended by Mayor Graham Warke, Karen Mullan MLA, local Councillors and school pupils as well as the athletes’ relatives.
In a statement, Leafair Community Association said: “Thank you to everyone who attended the launch Of Local Sporting Heros Portraits at Leafair Wellbeing Village.
“We would also like to thank all those involved from the design of the portraits to the installation and to Leafair Youth Group and Leafair Men’s Shed who helped in the process .
“Last but certainly not least we thank all the sporting Heroes and their families who took the time to be involved with this community project that will be sure to inspire everyone that sees them.
“These amazing portraits funded by The Northern Ireland Housing Executive are a tribute to those people that are from the local community and who have achieved great aspirations and serve as roles models to the next generation.”