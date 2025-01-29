Derry’s Tower Museum hopes to bring art to life for kids

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This February the Tower Museum will be bringing the stories behind some famous art works to life as part of the Playful Museums Festival.

As part of this programme the Tower Museum will hold a series of events on February 12 and 19, which are aimed at children under the age of five.

The programme is being led by creatives ‘MakeyUppers, the Stories behind the Art’ events will take a peep behind the frames of some well-known art pieces, to find out more about their history.

The aim of the festival is to nurture creativity in young children from an early age, by promoting better understanding of the work through story-telling and interactive activities.

Archivist with the Tower Museum, Bernadette Walsh, encouraged people to book early to avoid disappointment. “The Art UK’s ‘Superpower of Looking’ learning programme is the inspiration for this series and the museum team here want to find new ways to make art and history more accessible to a wider audience. The events will provide an opportunity for children – as well as their carers and teachers – to really engage with art and see how the selected pieces link to their emotions, as well as people, places and objects they are familiar with.

“Storytelling, based around the selected artworks, will allow the children to play, create and communicate. It’s a fun way to help equip children with the lifelong skill of visual literacy and nurture a love of not only viewing art but also making art. I would really advise booking ahead to ensure a space at the free events.”

Four sessions will take place in the Tower Museum’s learning space at 11am and 2pm on February 12 and 19. Sessions can be booked by families, carers and nurseries/ playschools.

Each session will include a craft-based activity, constructive play and, or, sensory sessions and children can take home their own piece of art to enjoy.

The project is supported by the Northern Ireland Museums Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council and funded by Art Fund.

For more information and to To book a space contact [email protected]