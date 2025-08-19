Derry's U10 World Irish Dance Champion Kaci McConnell- Doherty celebrated with Mayoral reception

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh hosted a reception at the Guildhall this week to celebrate the success of local Irish dance champion, Kaci McConnell- Doherty, a pupil of Deery Academy of Irish Dance, on her recent success as the U10 World Irish Dance Champion.

Mayor McHugh said it was a privilege to celebrate her remarkable achievement.

“To be crowned the U10 World Irish Dance Champion is an extraordinary feat, and it's a testament to Kaci’s incredible talent, dedication, and hard work.

"Kaci has not only made her family and the Deery Academy of Irish Dance proud, but she has also brought immense pride to our entire city and district. Her success is an inspiration to all our young people, showing them what can be achieved through passion and commitment. I want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Kaci. We are incredibly proud of her and wish her all the best for a future filled with even more success. She is a true ambassador for our community."