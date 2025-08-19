Derry's U10 World Irish Dance Champion Kaci McConnell- Doherty celebrated with Mayoral reception
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh hosted a reception at the Guildhall this week to celebrate the success of local Irish dance champion, Kaci McConnell- Doherty, a pupil of Deery Academy of Irish Dance, on her recent success as the U10 World Irish Dance Champion.
Mayor McHugh said it was a privilege to celebrate her remarkable achievement.
“To be crowned the U10 World Irish Dance Champion is an extraordinary feat, and it's a testament to Kaci’s incredible talent, dedication, and hard work.