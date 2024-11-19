Derry's very own toastmasters, Foyle Speakers to hold open day next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If the thought of public speaking brings with it a fear factor, did you know there’s an organisation in Derry which is designed to not only assist people in overcoming those nerves, but also to help you excel in, and enjoy, it. And if you’d like to know more, they are hosting an open night with the Mayor next week.

Foyle Speakers, which was set up nine years ago, is a diverse group of people from all walks of life that meet up twice a month at a room at Ulster University’s Magee campus in the cityside.

Open to all, the Derry group is part of a global network, Toastmasters International, which is this year celebrating its 100th year.

Toastmasters’ aim is simply to build confidence and teach public speaking skills through a worldwide network of clubs.

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr will join the local club to celebrate Toastmaster’s centenary at the open night next Monday, November 25 from 7.30pm to 9pm at Aberfoyle House in Magee, and everyone else is invited to come along too.

Foyle Speakers has helped numerous people over the past decade to acquire and develop public speaking skills. This includes people who were hoping to build confidence in public speaking for things like work presentations and wedding speeches.

One of its newest members, Timothy Walsh (33), told the Journal that it has been a game changer for him personally since he went along to his first meeting.

Castlederg native Timothy, who works in software at AVEVA in Derry, joined Foyle Speakers in April, and freely admits he would have become “quite nervous in the past with presentations at work, or public speaking in general”.

"One of the main reasons why I started was just to get more comfortable talking in public because when you are doing speeches you can get inside your own head so I just wanted to get more comfortable with that. I feel like I’ve gone past that now. It’s just practice at the end of the day.

"Also, my brother, Jerome, just got married there three weeks ago, and I knew I was going to be the best man and would be giving a speech so I thought, why not get more comfortable and try to do a good job with that?”

Timothy said many people experience nervousness in the run up to delivering speeches and presentations, and he understands that. That, he says, is where Foyle Speakers can be a game changer. Indeed, some of the club members have gone on to compete at national competitions, and regularly travel to regional ones.

“When you are waiting for your name to be called to go and give a speech sometimes you can start sweating and your heart is racing, and one of the goals I had was to just to get more at ease with delivering a speech. With Toastmasters, you learn techniques and various things like information about how to capture your audience, keep them interested, how to structure your speech, crowd interaction, eye contact around the room, words that resonate, presence on stage.”

The Foyle club meets every second and fourth Monday of every month from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Explaining the gatherings, Timothy said: "The way it works is everyone gets a role. There would be a theme set before we meet and we have a Whatsapp group where we share information – the theme could be things like back to school, Halloween, lessons learned or anything really. There would two main speeches in the first half, and you have a co-ordinator, a timer. Then the second half is table topics, which would be a role too, with a list of questions, and then there is a general evaluator who gives feedback on speeches, and a grammarian who chooses a word of the day, and people try to squeeze that word in while talking.”

The practical skills people acquire when they join Toastmasters has ensured its popularity is as strong today around the world as it has been at any point in its 100 year history. And indeed, some people find it gives them a whole new lease of life as well as a new skills set.

"You can find one in every city at least,” Timothy said. “The organisation all split up into regions but in the north here there are five clubs and many more down south. It’s open to anybody and most people would go just to get better or more comfortable at speaking in public, and to learn to deliver a speech that is more impactful.

As well as learning public speaking skills, taking part has additional benefits too, as Timothy points out. "There’s so many other things you learn from it,” he said. “Organisational skills, you find you are putting yourself forward a bit more, taking on more tasks, and having a ‘can-do’ attitude, as well as building confidence in general.”

The Foyle Speakers’ opening day will be held at Aberfoyle House in Derry’s Magee campus next Monday, November 25 from 7.30pm and 9pm with Mayor Seenoi Barr as special guest. Everyone is invited to go along to find out more, especially those who wish to develop or brush up on public speaking skills, overcome a fear of public speaking, upskill presentation skills, and discover their own unique style.

You can also contact Foyle Speakers via email at [email protected] or check out the Foyle Speakers Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FoyleSpeakers/