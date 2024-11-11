Derry/Strabane average house price rises by just 0.6% (£1,044) to £188,042

The average price of a house in Derry and Strabane rose by £1,074 from £186,968 to £188,042 between Q2 2024 and Q3 2024.

Derry and Strabane was one of eight districts that recorded growth during the third quarter of 2024 (July, August and April).

“Eight out of the eleven Local Government District market areas exhibited price increases over the quarter, with the largest observed in the Causeway Coast and Glens (7.5%), followed by Lisburn and Castlereagh (6.5%), while Antrim and Newtownabbey (4.5%) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (4.7%) LGDs displayed comparable price change over the quarter. Ards and North Down, Belfast and Newry, Mourne and Down recorded smaller price growth, on average, of 3.7%, 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively, with the Derry City and Strabane LGD exhibiting marginal price growth of 0.6%,” according to the latest Quarterly House Price Index.

The index – produced by Ulster University in partnership with the Housing Executive and Progressive Building Society – shows that in terms of price change declines, the largest decrease was observed in Mid and East Antrim (3.8%), followed by Mid-Ulster (2.6%) and Fermanagh & Omagh LGD (1.6%) respectively.

The average price of a house in Derry & Strabane (£188,042) was the second lowest after Mid & East Antrim (£185,281).

In a foreword to the report Michael Boyd, Deputy Chief Executive and Finance Director Progressive Building Society, stated: “A more confident economic outlook, easing inflation and a dovish interest rate environment helped send the Northern Ireland housing market higher in the third quarter of the year, building on a confident first half.”

This referred to strong buyer demand against a limited supply across the North generally, which drove up the average house price to £219,110 — a quarterly increase of 3.4% and a 5.7% rise compared to Q3 2023.

Transaction activity remained strong, with 65% of agents reporting a rise in sales completions from the previous quarter. The upward trend appears to be influenced by a shift toward higher-value properties, with transactions of homes priced over £300,000 increasing by 12% year-over-year.

The share of sales for homes under £150,000 dropped by 3%, with homes below £100,000 now making up only 9% of transactions, underlining affordability challenges for lower-income buyers.

Analysis by property type showed upward price movements across the market sectors.

Research showed the terrace/townhouse sector had the most significant price increase quarterly by 4.6%, and annually with an increase of 8.2%, meaning an average price of £150,836.

Detached properties displayed a price growth of 3.6% with an average price now £325,641. Prices for semi-detached homes grew 3.3% showing an average price of £200,323.

Apartments observed price growth of 4.1% with an average price of £162,709. Overall, the annual rate of price change exhibits an unweighted increase of 5.8% compared to Q3 2023.

Dr Michael McCord, Reader in valuation, investment and finance at Ulster University, stated: “The housing market continues to see strong demand and price growth over Q3 2024 as it navigates its way through the changing political and economic landscape."

Ursula McAnulty, Head of Research at the Housing Executive, said: "House prices continue to increase in Q3 2024, with a 5.7% annual increase and a 3.4% quarterly increase.

"Alongside price increases, there were increased buyer enquiries, market sales and completions over the quarter relative to this time last year.”