'Destined' for success: Derry's ‘Framed to Protection’ has a great new home

Destined the learning disability support organisation based in Derry are the new owners of Framed to Perfection, the picture framing business that was established by Paul McGilloway, who recently retired.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Destined has re-located the business to its North West Learning Disability Centre at 1, Foyle Road in the City and intend to operate it as a social enterprise that will re-invest all profits to provide services for people with learning disabilities.

Paul has provided training to Destined staff over the last months as part of the handover of the business and Destined is fortunate that some of his staff transferred with the business as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business will be formally launched by the Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr on Tuesday, March 4 at 1pm in Destined’s premises in an event that will include speakers including Amanda Johnston, Social Enterprise NI, Brian O’Neill, Enterprise NW and Paul McGilloway.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly pictured on a recent visit to Framed to Perfection.

Charlene Keenan, Destined General Manager speaking before the launch said: “This is a very important initiative for Destined as it will allow us to provide training and employment opportunities for our members in a supportive environment and in these times of austerity for community and voluntary organisations it will provide a welcome revenue stream to support our activities.”

Commenting on the impact of the new social enterprise, Brian O’Neill, Director of Development and Enterprise at Enterprise North West, said: “We are delighted to congratulate Destined on the launch of their new social enterprise. Having worked closely with them over the years, we have seen first-hand their commitment to making a real difference in the community. This new initiative is a testament to their hard work, innovation and commitment to creating lasting impact. We wish them every success in this exciting new chapter.”

Paul McGilloway who will be one of the speakers at the launch said: “It’s been a privilege to serve the people of Derry and the North West area for 40+ years of providing picture framing to the most loyal of customers. Hoping now you can still support the people at Destined as

they carry the mantle in the picture framing for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Johnston (Head of Business Development) Social Enterprise NI welcomed this fantastic news by Destined, stating how brilliant it is to seethe diversification of their business is by “taking over/purchasing” another established business, which has a defined market and customer base.

"Rather than starting something from scratch, that isn’t a tried and tested business model. This sends out great messages to other sectors showing how striving the social enterprise sector is.”

The Mayor Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr offered her congratulations to everyone at Destined on their acquisition of Framed to Perfection.

She said: “The move means the public in the North West can continue to avail of the beautiful handmade gifts and framing service they provide following the recent retirement of Paul McGilloway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also allow members of Destined to be part of this thriving and popular local business and will create a much-needed revenue stream to allow them to continue the key work they do in empowering people with learning difficulties and promoting social inclusion.

“Good luck to everyone at Destined in th