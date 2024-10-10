Details and times as relics of Saint Bernadette to visit Derry Diocese this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The relics of Saint Bernadette will be in Derry over the next few days, with a special programme of events confirmed.

The sacred relics are being hosted by Saint Eugene’s Cathedral on October 13 and 14.

A Ceremony of Welcome will take place at 2pm on Sunday, October 13, followed by Rosary hourly at 3pm, 4pm, 5pm and Rosary and Devotions at 6pm.

Mass will be celebrated at 7pm followed by a Candlelit Procession at 9pm. Confessions will be held between 3pm-6pm.

Catholic Saint Bernadette of Lourdes (1844 - 1879), canonized in 1933. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

On Monday, October 14, Mass of Our Lady of Lourdes will be celebrated at 8am, with the Mass of St Bernadette at 10am. The Angelus and Rosary will be prayed at 12 Noon, followed by the Rosary again at 2pm and Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3pm.

The Rosary will be prayed at 4pm, followed by Stations of the Cross at 5pm and Rosary at 6pm.

Mass of the Immaculate Conception, with the anointing of the sick, will be held at 7.30pm with a Holy Hour beginning at 9pm. Confessions on Monday are between 11am and 7pm.

St. Bernadette was born Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes in the year 1844.

In 1858, she saw the Virgin Mary eighteen times at the Grotto of Massabielle and the Apparitions of Lourdes were authenticated in 1866 by the Bishop of Tarbes.

In that same year, Bernadette left Lourdes to live out her religious vocation within the community of the Sisters of Charity of Nevers.

She later became seriously ill with tuberculosis of the lungs and bones and died at the age of thirty-five. She was proclaimed blessed in 1925 and a saint in 1933.

Archbishop Eamon Martin says the opportunity to venerate Saint Bernadette’s relics in Ireland ‘will be a source of hope, great joy and inspiration’.

The Derry-born primate said that, in welcoming the relics, ‘faith communities around the country will pray in the “spirit of Lourdes” and come to know the message of Our Lady, a message of enduring relevance for us today’.

