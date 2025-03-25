Details confirmed for 2025 Intercession for the Dead at Derry's City Cemetery
The Derry Diocese has confirmed that this year’s Blessing of the Graves service will take place on Sunday, June 22 at 3.00pm.
Thousands of people gather each year to remember their dead at the foot of their graves during Cemetery Sunday.
The date and time were confirmed by the diocese with the accompanying words: “May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace, Amen.”
Further details regarding parking arrangements and restrictions are expected to be issued by Derry City & Strabane District Council nearer the time.
Earlier this month, work on the ground commenced at Derry’s new west bank cemetery on the outskirts of the city on the Mullenan Road. This new facility will involve the creation of 3,500 new burial plots as well as a memorial garden.
