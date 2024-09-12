Determined Derry man Gareth Cairns commits to one million steps for DEBRA in September inspired by young Isla

A determined Derry man has committed to walking a mammoth one million steps during September after being inspired by a brave young girl.

Gareth Cairns (34) told the Journal that he decided to embark on the challenge after the idea just ‘popped into’ his head.

"It was the middle of July and I was at home when the idea of walking one million steps popped into my head. I thought: ‘That would be tough – probably even tougher than running a marathon’.”

“Shortly after, I had a phone call with my older brother, Mark. I told him about the challenge and mentioned that it could be a good way to raise money for charity. I distinctly remember him asking which charity, to which I responded, ‘I’m not sure – maybe something related to dogs. Who doesn’t love dogs?’ Mark quickly dismissed that idea and suggested raising money for DEBRA, a charity he was aware of thanks to TV coverage.”

Gareth with his nephews Adam Stewart (7) , Noah Stewart (4) & Isaac Stuart (2).

Gareth, who comes from a ‘massive family’ of eight children and lives on the ‘hilly outskirts of Eglinton’ – although he’s in the process of buying a house in Kilfennan – decided to take the advice of his brother after researching the charity and reading about teenager Isla Grist.

DEBRA is a national charity that supports individuals affected by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and extremely painful genetic skin condition often referred to as ‘Butterfly Skin’. EB causes the skin to be so delicate that it can blister or tear from the slightest touch. DEBRA is aiming to advance towards discovering effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure for EB (https://www.debra.org.uk)

“After researching DEBRA and the amazing efforts Isla’s dad (Andy Grist) and former footballer Graeme Souness (DEBRA UK Vice President & CBE) have gone to, it really inspired me to do my part,” says Gareth.

“Isla herself is just the biggest inspiration of all (https://www.debra.org.uk/islas-story).”

Gareth Cairns pictured at The Peace Bridge.

After reading about Isla, the challenge was, says Gareth, something he ‘had to do’. It was a good job, then, that he loves walking.

“It was one of the best things about that terrible year of 2020,” he says.

“I did not train for this challenge. It’s not something I felt I had to do. I knew from the beginning that my biggest obstacle to this challenge would be staying clear of injury. That and simply finding enough time to average 33,333 steps a day, as I have a full time job, two days of which include travelling to Belfast.”

Gareth says the experience has been ‘very rewarding’.

As of September 11, he has completed 410,906 steps – almost halfway to his goal and ahead of schedule. But, it hasn’t been easy.

“I’m a massive fan of sleep, so getting up at 5.30am some mornings has been a shock to the system. And by the time the day’s walking is done and I get myself sorted and taken care of, it’s usually midnight. One plus side is that I’m getting some bonus sleep on the bus to and from Belfast.

“Unfortunately, I am suffering from injuries which is beginning to hinder my progress. Walking is extra hard when you can barely fit your swollen foot into your shoe!

“Blisters have become a real annoyance – which makes me think all the more about Isla when I’m walking, which is a massive inspiration, but at the same time, very sad, as dealing with the pain of blisters is something she has suffered 24/7 since the day she was born.

“I have seven nephews and three nieces and the thought of any of them suffering with EB breaks my heart.”

You can support Garth in his challenge by “making a donation, big or small…every little helps!”

"If you see my flyer around the city, scan the QR code and find out more about EB and why we need to find a cure!”

You can also share Gareth’s fundraising page with your family and friends.

Gareth gave a ‘massive shout out’ to his family who, he says, ‘have been so much help’.

“A special shout out to my mother Celia who has become my personal chef and foot nurse. She is the best mammy and granny there is.

“Also, my older brother, Mark, who was instrumental in DEBRA being chosen as the charity and is walking his own 500,000 steps this month as a sign of support and to raise awareness about EB. Couldn’t ask for a better big bro!

“Need to mention my older sister Linda who has been my number one Instagram fan, sharing all my mini accomplishments and checking in with me every day.

“Also, my younger brother, Gavin, who has spread Isla’s story to Dorset by handing out flyers to the local community.

“I can’t not give a shout out to three of my nephews – Adam Stewart (7) (also my godson), Noah Stewart (4) and Isaac Stuart (2) – who all donated £10 from their piggy banks and managed to keep me company for 10,000 steps around the Derry bridges. Their favourite ‘Uncle G’ rewarded them with buns at The Bakery in Ebrington!

“I created flyers and asked local businesses to display them which they have! I was treating myself to a Pyke & Pommes on the quay and it felt very surreal to see my flyer – mainly because there’s a picture of me on it. Guapo have been brilliant as well – that never-ending queue of people have surely seen my flyer!”

Gareth says his days spent walking have also got him away from his phone.

“I have not missed being glued to my phone, swiping through endless Instagram reels. It’s been a breath of fresh air getting out, meeting up with family and friends and having a good chat. It’s a real boost to my mental health – and my mum has pointed out that I’m looking slimmer. She really is the best.”

You can donate at: https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/stepping-up-for-isla-grist-a-million-steps-in-september