DfI to carry out load-testing on Queen’s Quay ahead of Derry’s riverfront Hallowe’en celebrations
Parts of the Derry City & Strabane District Council car park may be closed for a time to facilitate engineering tests along the Foyleside thoroughfare.
Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration at DC&SDC, said: “Members will be aware of ongoing engagement over the years with the DfI on the structure of Queen's Quay.
“They have advised us today [Wednesday] that they intend to do some load testing along the quay in advance of Hallowe'en on Sunday.
“That will be undertaken and we will accommodate that on our car parks etc.”
Ms. Phillips provided the update at the monthly meeting of the Council Environment and Regeneration Committee.
“We will then consider any implications in terms of Hallowe'en and if there is anything further we can update members accordingly.
“In terms of the longer term implications we will bring a further report back to members in due course in terms of Queen's Quay,” she said.
UUP Alderman Derek Hussey asked whether Sunday’s tests were in addition to work already undertaken.
Ms. Phillips advised that they were and that load-testing is carried out regularly by DfI.
In response to a query from SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell, the Council environment chief said parts of the Council car park may have to be closed along the river for very short periods but the work will not take very long and the facility will be accessible for most of the day.