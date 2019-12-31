‘Diamond’ Boxing Day for James and Celine

Christmas was a cause for special celebration for James and Celine McCarron from Bishop Street who marked their 60th wedding anniversary on St. Stephen’s Day.

The ‘diamond’ couple were joined by their sons, daughters and grandchildren to mark the occasion with a special family dinner in the Everglades Hotel.

James and Celine McCarron pictured with their grandchildren at their 60th wedding anniversary celebrations in the Everglades Hotel. The couple were married in Saint Patrick's Chapel, Claudy on the 26th of December 1959. DER5119-118KM

James and Celine were remembering their marriage in St. Patrick’s Chapel, Claudy, on December 26, 1959.

“We’re married 60 years on Boxing Day,” said James, who is a hale and healthy 84.

“We’re from Bishop Street. I’m born and bred. Never left Bishop Street. Celine [née Fleming] is from Claudy.

“We were four years going together before we were married and that was 60 years ago on Boxing Day!”

While six decades have passed since their big day James remembers it well enough.

“It was a long time ago. We got married in Claudy chapel. The reception, would you believe it, was in her mother’s house?

“She wouldn’t have it any other way.”

And the guests were certainly well-fed as there was no shortage of fowl to be found in the County Derry village at Christmas time.

“She killed a lot of hens and whatever else. They had the hens out and it was a jolly wedding. All the neighbours were in.”

As was the custom in those days, their honeymoon was spent in Ireland and the happy couple travelled on the Great Northern Railway line down to Dublin.

James managed to ensure they travelled in style for the day that was in it.

“We were away to Dublin. We went on the train from Foyle Road.

“I had an uncle by marriage who worked in it and we got first class tickets!”

James and Celine were blessed to have been able to reminisce about that special time in the company of their son and daughters Margaret, Grainne, Cahal and Bronagh and their grandchildren.