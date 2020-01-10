Diamond ring of high sentimental value lost in Derry city centre

A unique diamond ring of high sentimental value has been lost in Derry city centre.

PSNI at Strand Road have issued an appeal.

"A pear cut diamond ring has been lost in the area of Foyleside Shopping Centre sometime after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. It is a unique item with high sentimental value to its owner," the force said.

If anyone sees the ring they are asked to get in touch.

"If this is located please contact our Contact Management Centre on 101 and quote incident 1027 - 09/01/2020," said the PSNI.