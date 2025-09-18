‘Did Ye Hear About?’ . . . ‘The Exodus’ with Brian Dougherty at The Gasyard

The latest in the series of the Connections Peace Barrier Project’s ‘Did Ye Hear About?’ will see Pat McArt joined by Brian Dougherty of the North West Cultural Partnership to examine ‘The Exodus’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This refers to the movement of a large percentage of the Protestant Unionist Loyalist community from Derry’s West Bank to the Waterside following the outbreak of ‘The Troubles’.

The event will take place at noon on Monday, September 22, in the Gasyard Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will see a continuation of the Mythbusting Conversations to foster dialogue and understanding around contentious issues, featuring speakers on topics such as bonfires, the Bloody Sunday Trust, parading, the Orange Order and the Irish language.

Brian Dougherty.

The series, moderated by the former ‘Journal editor’ aims to inform discourse by getting people to engage with different perspectives and have difficult conversations.

Monday’s event is also open to local secondary schools sixth form students. Refreshments will also be served.

To book visit https://forms.gle?hQKG1dK9uwNu6pBZ8 or contact Chris McDonagh on 02871261916.