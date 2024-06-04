Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Did you lose a gold bracelet at Ned's Point in Buncrana?

An item of this description was found on Monday night, June 3 by a member of the public.

The area is a popular swimming spot for people in both Inishowen and Derry and with Monday being a Bank Holiday in the South, it was a particularly busy day.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...