Did you lose a gold bracelet at Ned's Point in Buncrana?

By Laura Glenn
Published 4th Jun 2024, 14:26 BST
An item of this description was found on Monday night, June 3 by a member of the public.

The area is a popular swimming spot for people in both Inishowen and Derry and with Monday being a Bank Holiday in the South, it was a particularly busy day.

If you lost a bracelet and think this one might be yours, it has been handed in to the RNLI Lifeboat Station at Ned’s Point.

