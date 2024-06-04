Did you lose a gold bracelet at Ned's Point in Buncrana?
An item of this description was found on Monday night, June 3 by a member of the public.
The area is a popular swimming spot for people in both Inishowen and Derry and with Monday being a Bank Holiday in the South, it was a particularly busy day.
If you lost a bracelet and think this one might be yours, it has been handed in to the RNLI Lifeboat Station at Ned’s Point.
