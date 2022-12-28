News you can trust since 1772
Diehard Derry fan Tommy Morrison lifts the FAI Cup

Derry City diehard Tommy Morrison got a Christmas treat when star midfielder Patrick McEleney landed to the house in Aberfoyle with the FAI Cup.

By Kevin Mullan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 12:00pm

Tommy, a life-long supporter of the Candystripes, got a chance to raise the trophy aloft, weeks after City trounced Shelbourne 4-0 at Lansdowne Road to bring home the cup for the sixth time, bringing the club’s major domestic cup haul to twenty (three Irish Cups, eleven League Cups).

No doubt Tommy imparted some sage advise to the Derry playmaker ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Tommy Morrison and Patrick McEleney with the FAI Cup