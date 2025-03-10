Digital exhibition telling moving story of NI’s Mother and Baby Institutions to be launched in Derry

One of the images from the digital exhibition of families affected by the mother and baby institutions.

A major digital exhibition showcasing the harrowing stories of young women forced to give up their babies at Northern Ireland’s mother and baby institutions will be launched in Derry this week.

https://marianhotel.solepurpose.org/The Marian Hotel Digital Exhibition is being launched at the Playhouse Theatre, Derry this Thursday at 6pm.

The exhibition, a creative heritage project funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund, brings together the real life experiences of young, unmarried mothers through oral history recordings, filmed readings of creative writing and personal photographs.

All of the material compiled during the project has been put together in the digital exhibition on the Sole Purpose website.

“This will provide a living resource for people who want to learn more about this terrible time in our history. It may also encourage some people who have been traumatised by their experiences in one of these institutions to come forward and tell their stories and maybe find some peace of mind,” said Mairéad Nic Bhloscaidh, Sole Purpose Productions Development Officer, who has been leading on this project since it began in July 2024.

An invited audience of the participants and their families, project funders, partners and local supporters, including Deputy Mayor Darren Guy will attend the launch.

A spokesperson said the project gave mothers the courage to tell their stories, shed tears for torn apart lives and ‘give voice to all of the women and children impacted by this cruel practice’. The initiative was supported by WAVE Trauma Centre, who provided wellbeing support and safeguarding guidance throughout.

One of the project participants, Caitriona Cunningham, wrote the acclaimed play The Marian Hotel, produced by Derry theatre company Sole Purpose Productions, which had a highly successful tour last year. During the tour many more women from Derry, Belfast, Newry and Armagh were encouraged to tell their stories and explore their memories of the institutions through oral history recordings and creative writing workshops.

One of those who came forward, Mary Nolan, said: “I have found a lot of encouragement and support within this project. My aim is to write a book about my experience and that of the girls and women who are no longer alive. I feel I have been given a voice through the project.”

Another, Fiona O’Doherty, added: “The workshops brought up a lot of emotions that I had buried. I’m so glad they came to light as I was able to talk about my feelings.”

"I have been able to shed my tears, and I had no fears of being judged. I felt safe and secure being honest about what I said.”

There is a resources page on the Sole Purpose website, including links and contact information for support services.

There is also information on the ongoing Truth Recovery Independent Panel’s investigation into Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries, and Workhouses in Northern Ireland.

This project was made possible by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Sole Purpose receives core funding from Arts Council of Northern Ireland. Further funding was contributed by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council. Stella Byrne, Head of Investment for The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Northern Ireland said: “We’ve been able to support The Marian Hotel: Memories from Northern Ireland Mother and Baby Homes heritage project thanks to National Lottery players. This exhibition creates a space to explore and understand the important stories of the birth mothers, adopted children and families affected by mother and baby homes here. Activities such as The Marian Hotel play and reminiscence workshops, with support from the Wave Trauma Centre have also provided the opportunity to preserve memories, gather authentic narratives and ensure that these hidden histories are recorded and archived as part of our social history.”

Lizzie Devlin, Community Arts Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support Sole Purpose, thanks to The National Lottery players. National Lottery funding is a game changer in supporting their important work which demonstrates the healing power of the arts in shining a light on and creating discussion around important societal issues. Well done to all involved.”

To access the new digital exhibition visit: www.solepurpose.org