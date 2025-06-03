Dior picks County Derry man Jonathan Anderson as sole Creative Director, a role he describes as a 'great honour'
The move positions Jonathan Anderson at the helm of one of the world’s leading fashion brands following an already remarkable career.
Magherafelt native Jonathan is now Creative Director of women's, men's, and haute couture collections of the House, and Dior said in a statement that his appointment is a move that will se it “further strengthening its global creative vision”.
He said: "It is a great honour to join the House of Dior as Creative Director of both Women's and Men's collections. I have always been inspired by the rich history of this House, its depth, and empathy. I look forward to working alongside its legendary Ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Delphine Arnault and Bernard Arnault for their trust and loyalty over the years."
Delphine Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Christian Dior Couture, said: "I am delighted to welcome Jonathan Anderson to lead the women's and men's creations of the House. I have followed his career with great interest since he joined the LVMH group over ten years ago.
"I am convinced that he will bring a creative and modern vision to our House, inspired by the fabulous story of Monsieur Dior and the codes he created. He will be supported by our teams and our incredible Ateliers who will bring his creativity to life.”
"Jonathan Anderson is one of the greatest creative talents of his generation.
"His incomparable artistic signature will be a crucial asset in writing the next chapter of the history of the House of Dior," said Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH.
Jonathan Anderson will present his first collection, Dior Men Summer 2026, in Paris on June 27.
The County Derry man is also the the founder of JW Anderson and graduated from the London College of Fashion in 2005.
