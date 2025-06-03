A County Derry designer has been hailed as a “visionary creator” by Dior, as it announced he will be the first sole Creative Director who will work across all the fashion house’s collections collections since its founder Christian Dior.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move positions Jonathan Anderson at the helm of one of the world’s leading fashion brands following an already remarkable career.

Magherafelt native Jonathan is now Creative Director of women's, men's, and haute couture collections of the House, and Dior said in a statement that his appointment is a move that will se it “further strengthening its global creative vision”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It is a great honour to join the House of Dior as Creative Director of both Women's and Men's collections. I have always been inspired by the rich history of this House, its depth, and empathy. I look forward to working alongside its legendary Ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Delphine Arnault and Bernard Arnault for their trust and loyalty over the years."

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 18: Designer Jonathan Anderson walks the runway at the Jw Anderson Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 18, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images)

Delphine Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Christian Dior Couture, said: "I am delighted to welcome Jonathan Anderson to lead the women's and men's creations of the House. I have followed his career with great interest since he joined the LVMH group over ten years ago.

"I am convinced that he will bring a creative and modern vision to our House, inspired by the fabulous story of Monsieur Dior and the codes he created. He will be supported by our teams and our incredible Ateliers who will bring his creativity to life.”

"Jonathan Anderson is one of the greatest creative talents of his generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His incomparable artistic signature will be a crucial asset in writing the next chapter of the history of the House of Dior," said Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Jonathan Anderson accepts Designer of the Year award during The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFC)

Jonathan Anderson will present his first collection, Dior Men Summer 2026, in Paris on June 27.

The County Derry man is also the the founder of JW Anderson and graduated from the London College of Fashion in 2005.