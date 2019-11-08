Disability awareness DVDs launched by local group

Two films aimed at improving disability awareness have been launched by the Disability Equality Group.

The DVDs were produced in collaboration with Headliners, a media charity, and the students and staff members from Ardnashee College.

The aim of the DVD was to develop the employability and life skills of the students at Ardnashee College.

The young students, who co-produced and co-directed the films, also had opportunity to give their views on the time they have spent at Ardnashee College.

Two Disability Equality Group volunteers and former students of the College, Daryl McDonagh and George Walker, provided mentor support to the students.

The Disability Equality Group – NI, a disabled peoples user led organisation, has recently celebrated its tenth anniversary.

They deliver non accredited and accredited Qualifications to OCN Level 1 standard and over the last five years the organisation has trained over 60 individuals in Disability Awareness.

They have also spoken to over 1,800 young people in primary schools.

In the past five years the charity has produced four disability awareness DVDs for adults and young people in the North West.

The Chair of Disability Equality Group – NI, Teresa McDonagh paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of the students in Ardnashee College who helped created the DVD.

She said the DVD would “give the young students the opportunity to tell their story.”

Thanking the Principal and teachers at Ardnashee College, Teresa told the young people that they should be “very proud of their achievement and wished them good luck in their future”

She also thanked the Volunteer Mentors, Daryl McDonagh and George Walker, for their support in working with the students, the media charity Headliners and the project journalist Gareth Doherty for his services filming, editing and producing the DVD.