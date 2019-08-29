DJ Ois Bosh to make Electric Picnic debut

Muff DJ, Ois Bosh makes his debut at Ireland’s biggest music festival this weekend.

The popular DJ, who turned 18 last week, is performing alongside Junk Kouture students on both the Little Picnic & Trailer Park stages this Sunday at Electric Picnic.

‘The Bosh’ will be on music duties when past Junk Kouture students from Co. Laois school, Scoil Chríost Rí take to the stage and wow the crowds of EP with a mini catwalk show.

Ois Bosh (Oisin McLaughlin) has already played a number of music festivals across the country this year, including Kaleidoscope Festival in Co. Wicklow and OTB in Buncrana. This is another amazing experience for the young, talented deck spinner.

Speaking on his Facebook page this week, Ois said he was ‘absolutely thrilled to announce that he will be playing Ireland’s biggest music festival along with national recycled fashion completion Junk Kouture this weekend.’

He added: “We are ripping up a storm at the sold-out Electric Picnic 2019 in Stradbally this Sunday so it will be great fun for myself and the talented students!”

You can catch the guys on the Little Picnic stage on Sunday afternoon from 2pm followed by a performance at the Trailer Park stage that evening.

They will be showcasing some incredible past Junk Kouture designs , alongside an epic DJ set from The Bosh himself.

Electric Picnic sold out in December and will be attended by 57, 500 people over this weekend. Other acts performing include Florence and the Machine, the Strokes, Hozier, Billy Eilish.