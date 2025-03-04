DJs and producers confirmed in new techno event for Ebrington Square Derry
Headlining the event is Belfast native Daire McGuigan, known on stage simply as DAIRE.
He has previously supported renowned artists such as Timmy Trumpet, Ben Hemsley, Hannah Laing, BLK, and Shugz.
In a social media post ahead of the event DAIRE said: “For the first time ‘Nothing but Trouble’ goes open air.
“I’m so happy and proud to bring the first one to this city. The love you show me is insane and finally, after all the begging and gurning I got us a date.
“I want you to remember this night forever.”
DAIRE recently inked a significant record deal with Sony Music and has upcoming releases on the Polydor Universal Records label.
The event will feature DJs and producers such as Jezza and Jod, Slovakian DJ Nifra, The Rocketman and Derry’s own Conor Lynch, also known as Subtrax.
Speaking ahead of the event, Subtrax said: “This is from the crowd to the stage moment. I have attended countless events and festivals in Ebrington over the years, so to have the chance to showcase my ability is a dream come true.”
Subtrax recently returned from performing in the dance capital of the world, Berlin, for his first international performance.
The event is strictly for 18 and over at Ebrington Square on Saturday, May 31, 2025.
Early bird tickets have already sold out. General admission tickets are priced at £29.50.
DAIRE presents ‘Nothing But Trouble’ tickets are available here: https://www.glistrr.com/events/e/daire-presents-nothing-but-trouble-3090-96
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.