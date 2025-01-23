'Do not travel, remain indoors': Derry police declare Storm Éoywn a major incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI have issued a warning to members of the public advising that everyone take all necessary precautions to keep themselves safe as Northern Ireland braces for Storm Éoywn.

A spokesperson for the Police stated that the storm is expected to arrive in Northern Ireland at around midnight on Thursday with a yellow weather warning in place from then until midnight on Friday. Throughout this twelve hour period the weather warning moves into amber as of 6am on Friday morning and is likely to move to red around an hour later at 7am with the red warning expected to remain in place until at least 2pm on Friday.

They reiterated that a red weather warning means there is a risk to life and as such the public should not travel during this time.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: “Storm Éowyn represents an exceptional weather event and is expected to bring sustained windspeeds of up to 100mph.

“We have declared this a major incident and a red weather alert will be in effect across all areas of Northern Ireland. The public is urged to take the dangers posed by this storm seriously.

“There is expected to be serious disruption across our road network, public transport, schools, health services and other public services. The message from police is, do not travel, remain indoors and stay safe.”

The PSNI anticipates that Storm Éowyn will bring the strongest winds experienced here since the 1998 Boxing Day storms which caused widespread damage across infrastructure and impacted on almost all public services. Agencies across Northern Ireland have been making preparations to deal with the impacts of the storm, both throughout and after Éowyn passes.

Assistant Chief Constable Beck continued: “I would encourage people to make preparations now ahead of the storm’s arrival. Ensure your devices are charged so that if you need help, you have a Thursday January 23 mechanism to use. Ensure you have emergency lighting such as torches easily accessible in the event of power cuts, have ready access to additional blankets or sources of warmth in the event your heating supply is disrupted. Make checks with your vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to ensure they have adequate provisions in place if carers and so on cannot reach them. And in an emergency call 999.”