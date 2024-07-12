Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Afro-mic productions has issued a casting call for anyone who has special memories of The Guildhall.

Does The Guildhall hold a special place in your heart? Have you got some heartwarming, personal memories, or entertaining stories to share in relation to the venue? Perhaps you got married there, or met someone special at an event?

Then, they want to hear from you.

It’s all for a nostalgic, new documentary series, which is celebrating public buildings that are at the heart of community life.

The Guildhall in Derry.

They are keen to hear from people of all ages and backgrounds from across Northern Ireland, who remember The Guildhall through the years.

If you’d like to take part in this heartwarming documentary series, email [email protected], with your name, age, location, contact number, while telling them what makes The Guildhall special to you.

Afromic Productions, based in Belfast, are committed to making programmes as inclusive as possible.