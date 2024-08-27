Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They’re our companion, best friend and part of our family and now Dog’s Trust has revealed the top 10 breeds and dog names across Northern Ireland.

The results of the Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey are in and show that 99% of owners agree that dogs are more than just man’s best friend – they are part of the family

The results of the survey has given an insight into dog ownership across Northern Ireland and the results are very interesting.

It revealed that although dog owners across Northern Ireland still love a crossbreed – 42% of dogs living here are crossbreeds - when it comes to specific breeds, we simply ‘labr-adore’ Labradors, with the breed remaining the number one choice.

The Border Collie was third on the list.

These are closely followed by Cocker Spaniels and Border Collies as the second and third most popular breeds across Northern Ireland. Although Miniature Schnauzers didn’t make it into the top ten breed across the UK, in Northern Ireland, they are the fourth most popular breed.

The op ten breeds across Northern Ireland are as follows:

1: Labrador Retriever

2: Cocker Spaniel

The Cocker Spaniel was second on the list.

3: Border Collie

4: Miniature Schnauzer

5: Golden Retriever

6: Jack Russell Terrier

7: Shih Tzu

8: Yorkshire Terrier

9: Staffordshire Bull Terrier

10 English Springer Spaniel

The National Dog Survey also revealed the dog names loved by owners across Northern Ireland, with Luna, Poppy and Bella topping the table for female dogs.

Milo topped the table for the most popular name amongst male dogs, followed by Teddy (the UK’s overall favourite) with Alfie coming in third. Gaelic name, Finn, also made it to the top ten in Northern Ireland.

The Most popular dog names in Northern Ireland for female dogs are:

1: Luna

2: Poppy

3: Bella

4: Lola

5: Daisy

6: Molly

7: Rosie

8: Ruby

9: Bonnie

10: Lucy

The top 10 male dog names are:

1: Milo

2: Teddy

3: Alfie

4: Cooper

5: Buddy

6: Toby

7: Max

8: Charlie

9: Finn

10: Bailey

Across the UK, more than 400,000 people responded to Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey, sharing insights on over 430,000 dogs. The results show that not only do our dogs make us happy, but 95% of those surveyed agreed that owning a dog was good for their mental health. 89% agree that their dogs provide emotional support, and 89% also agree that owning a dog makes them more active. 58% told Dogs Trust that owning a dog reduces their social isolation.

And with 72% of owners telling the charity that they like to spoil their dogs, it’s important that owners understand just what their dogs like. The survey revealed that the classic ball is favourite toy for 58% of dogs, with 54% loving a cuddly toy. 9% of owners reported that their dogs were not fussed by toys.

While the National Dog Survey revealed lots of fun stats about the nation’s dogs, it has a more serious purpose.

The results of this year’s survey will go on to help the nation’s largest dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust, to continue to shape services to help owners across the UK.

In direct response to insight gained from previous National Dog Surveys which revealed that owners were struggling with their dogs’ behaviour, the charity launched its Behaviour Support Line, offering owners free expert advice and guidance. Meanwhile, Dogs Trust also launched pet food banks in many of its 21 rehoming centres, and in some of its charity shops, to support owners struggling with the cost of living.

Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust says:

“We see first-hand every day just how much the UK loves its dogs, and the results of our National Dog Survey confirm that they are viewed more than ever as members of the family. Not only do they provide companionship, but they also have a positive impact on both our physical and mental health.

“While the National Dog Survey provides us lots of fun insights into the UK’s four legged friends, it also serves a more serious purpose. With more than 45,000 owners contacting us last year to relinquish their dog, it’s vital that, as the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, we continue to do all we can to support owners so their dogs can remain with them as part of the family. The results of this survey will help us shape our services, both for now and in the future, so dogs and their owners can enjoy long and happy lives together.”