Dog's Trust survey reveals Northern Ireland's top 10 dog breeds and dog names - is yours on the list?
The results of the Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey are in and show that 99% of owners agree that dogs are more than just man’s best friend – they are part of the family
The results of the survey has given an insight into dog ownership across Northern Ireland and the results are very interesting.
It revealed that although dog owners across Northern Ireland still love a crossbreed – 42% of dogs living here are crossbreeds - when it comes to specific breeds, we simply ‘labr-adore’ Labradors, with the breed remaining the number one choice.
These are closely followed by Cocker Spaniels and Border Collies as the second and third most popular breeds across Northern Ireland. Although Miniature Schnauzers didn’t make it into the top ten breed across the UK, in Northern Ireland, they are the fourth most popular breed.
The op ten breeds across Northern Ireland are as follows:
1: Labrador Retriever
2: Cocker Spaniel
3: Border Collie
4: Miniature Schnauzer
5: Golden Retriever
6: Jack Russell Terrier
7: Shih Tzu
8: Yorkshire Terrier
9: Staffordshire Bull Terrier
10 English Springer Spaniel
The National Dog Survey also revealed the dog names loved by owners across Northern Ireland, with Luna, Poppy and Bella topping the table for female dogs.
Milo topped the table for the most popular name amongst male dogs, followed by Teddy (the UK’s overall favourite) with Alfie coming in third. Gaelic name, Finn, also made it to the top ten in Northern Ireland.
The Most popular dog names in Northern Ireland for female dogs are:
1: Luna
2: Poppy
3: Bella
4: Lola
5: Daisy
6: Molly
7: Rosie
8: Ruby
9: Bonnie
10: Lucy
The top 10 male dog names are:
1: Milo
2: Teddy
3: Alfie
4: Cooper
5: Buddy
6: Toby
7: Max
8: Charlie
9: Finn
10: Bailey
Across the UK, more than 400,000 people responded to Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey, sharing insights on over 430,000 dogs. The results show that not only do our dogs make us happy, but 95% of those surveyed agreed that owning a dog was good for their mental health. 89% agree that their dogs provide emotional support, and 89% also agree that owning a dog makes them more active. 58% told Dogs Trust that owning a dog reduces their social isolation.
And with 72% of owners telling the charity that they like to spoil their dogs, it’s important that owners understand just what their dogs like. The survey revealed that the classic ball is favourite toy for 58% of dogs, with 54% loving a cuddly toy. 9% of owners reported that their dogs were not fussed by toys.
While the National Dog Survey revealed lots of fun stats about the nation’s dogs, it has a more serious purpose.
The results of this year’s survey will go on to help the nation’s largest dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust, to continue to shape services to help owners across the UK.
