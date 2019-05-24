Doherty girls in bid to be TG4’s most talented

Two special families from Derry will feature on this weekend’s edition of TG4’s hit entertainment series Réalta agus Gaolta on Sunday May 26, at 8.30pm as the judges search for Ireland’s most talented family.

The Doherty sisters from Derry city and Edel and Clodagh Ní Ghribín from Castledawson, are in the running to be crowned Ireland’s most talented family in the popular Sunday night light-entertainment competition.

From Crystal Swing to Clannad, the Irish family has entertained us throughout the decades.

Talented Irish families have excelled in their particular genres, whether that’s been through the pop music of The Corrs from County Louth or the sean-nós dancing of the Cunninghams from Connemara.

Now it’s time to find the next family that will entertain the nation and both the Dohertys and the Ní Ghribíns will be giving it their all on Sunday.

Kíla

They will be singing, dancing and banging out the tunes, as they go head-to-head against each other.

If they are successful they will win the opportunity to play live on stage supporting the world famous Kíla in their National Stadium Concert in December in front of thousands.

There’s also the added bonus of a cash prize of €3,000 for the winner.

Judges

Hosted by Síle Seoige, the former Paisean Faisean, Seoige and The Afternoon Show presenter, the series will see over 70 acts battle it out to impress the judges.

These are: Irial O Ceallaigh, a champion sean nós singer. who was born into traditional singing with his family in An Rinn and in 2018 won the men’s sean nos singing competition at the Oireachtas; Sinéad Ní Uallacháin, a radio producer and broadcaster with Raidió na Gaeltachta with the inside track on what people want when it comes to entertainment; and Jim Lockhart, a member of the Irish rock band Horslips who, with almost 50 years experience in the music business, knows what it takes to entertain a crowd.

The last of the qualification rounds airs this Sunday, May 26, 8.30pm on TG4 and will feature everything from rock and roll and sean nós, to power ballads and more.

Families

The series has it all but there can only be one winner.

Sunday’s episode will feature the following families in no particular order.

The Doherty sisters from Derry city.

Edel and Clodagh Ní Ghribín, from Castledawson, in County Derry.

Ludmila Burcovschi and daughters Victoria and Elizabeth from Ballyhaunis, in County Mayo.

John and Paul Keating, from Tuam, County Galway

Cousins Denis O’Connor and Shane Hourihan from Dublin.

Lisa Price & son Aaron, from Lucan, County Dublin

And the Bollywood dancers, the Ojha family, from Dublin.