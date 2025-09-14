Donation to Derry's Foyle Hospice in memory of Bertie Moore

Pictured are relatives and friends of the late Bertie Moore from Ballykelly, presenting a cheque to Aisling Ferry, Staff Nurse, and Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Foyle Hospice, for £11,057.00.

The impressive donation was the proceeds from a fundraising raffle and Ceili held in Bertie’s memory.

Foyle Hospice has been providing Hospice and Palliative Care services since 1985 and today continues to provide ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, while supporting their families and loved ones.