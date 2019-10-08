Donations urgently needed at Derry’s Cancer Focus NI charity shop

Donations are urgently needed for the new Cancer Focus Northern Ireland charity shop in Derry.

The store at 27 Shipquay Street got off to a roaring start when it opened its doors last May but it has been a victim of its own success.

The shop has been so popular that clothes and goods have been flying off the shelves – but new stock coming in from donors has not kept pace.

Now, the charity is appealing to local people to have an autumn clear-out and give their good quality unwanted clothes, ornaments, books, small items of furniture and bric-a-brac to help build up stocks.

Shop manager Debbie Tracey said: “We’ve had a fall-off in donations over the summer. Now that the holidays are over and the children are back to school, this is a great time to have a proper old weed out and get rid of the things you haven’t looked at in ages.

“Instead of leaving your unwanted bits and pieces gathering dust, the customers in our charity shop would be delighted to give them a new home. Please give us a call if you need any home collections on 028 9756 8144.”

Cancer Focus NI is 50 years old this year and has 13 shops across Northern Ireland which help pay for valuable services for local cancer patients and their families. These include counselling, a family support service, stop smoking clinics, cancer prevention in local schools and colleges, and art and writing therapies.

“We also have a specialist bra and swimwear fitting service adjoining our shop here in Derry for women who’ve had breast surgery,” Debbie added.

“We badly need to replenish our stocks with good quality items to help with these important lifeline services and we need your help to do that.”

All the money raised by Cancer Focus NI stays in Northern Ireland. As well as a raft of services, the charity also funds major research, carries out cancer prevention schemes in workplaces, schools and at community venues, and campaigns at Stormont for better health policies.

If you have concerns about cancer call the Cancer Focus NI NurseLine on 0800 783 3339.