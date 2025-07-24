Donegal becomes a sea of green and gold as excitement mounts ahead of All Ireland Senior Football Final

Donegal has become a sea of green and gold ahead of this Sunday’s eagerly-awaited All Ireland Senior Football Final between the county and Kerry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flags and bunting adorn towns, villages, homes and businesses as the county gets behind their beloved players and hope they’ll bring the Sam Maguire Cup ‘back to the hills’.

Thousands of Donegal people are expected to travel to Croke Park on Sunday for the game and there is much excitement in Inishowen as the peninsula is well represented on the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caolan McGonagle, who plays for Buncrana; Conor O'Donnell, Carndonagh and Caolan McColgan, who plays Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin, could all feature in the final.

These children are showing their support for the Donegal team ahead of the final. Picture: Anne McLaughlin.

Posters and billboards wishing each of the young men good luck have been erected all over their home towns.

The pupils of St. Aengus National School in Bridgend are also that extra bit excited, as the school’s second class teacher is Donegal player Oisin Gallen.

As with every All Ireland final there has been huge demand for tickets and sadly, some people will miss out. The ticket requests for local clubs have far exceeded their allocations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those without tickets will not only be watching it at home – with many ‘at home’ parties planned – but local bars and other establishments will be showing the game on big screens. In Buncrana, the cinema will be broadcasting the game on their screen. Entry is 3 euro and there will be a tuckshop available throughout. See https://www.facebook.com/thecinemabuncrana for more information.

Kerry has contested 59 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Finals and won on 38 occasions. Donegal have played in three finals and have won twice – in 1992 and 2012.

While bookies have Kerry as the slight favourite to win, fans will know this doesn’t mean much on the day. Last week, Cork were favourite to win the All Ireland Hurling Final and lost to Tipperary.

While Donegal and Kerry may be rivals on the pitch, Donegal County Council and Kerry County Council have teamed up to promote road safety to encourage those travelling from both counties to have a safe and enjoyable journey to and from Dublin.

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 3.30pm throw-in on Sunday. The game is being covered by RTÉ One, RTE Player and BBC2.