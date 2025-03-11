Donegal 'Daily Million' player is Ireland's newest millionaire

A player in County Donegal has become Ireland’s latest millionaire after winning the top prize of €1,000,000 in yesterday’s (Monday, March 10) 2pm Daily Million draw.

The winner purchased their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers on Monday, March 10, 2pm Daily Million draw were: 1, 3, 7, 8, 12, 33 and the bonus was 23.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the store location where the winning Daily Million Top Prize was purchased will be announced on Wednesday, March 12.

The National Lottery is urging all players in the area to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to arrange the collection of your prize.

Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery spokesperson said: “It’s been a phenomenal start to the year with 7 National Lottery Millionaires being made so far in 2025, with our latest millionaire winning the Daily Million top prize of €1,000,000. To have 7 National Lottery millionaires in just over two months is remarkable, and we’re delighted for our latest top prize winner who has just become Ireland’s newest millionaire. It’s an exciting time for players, and we look forward to seeing where the next big win might land.”

Meanwhile, tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot rolls to an estimated €140 Million. Will tonight be the night a player becomes National Lottery’s 8th Millionaire of 2025, and Ireland’s first EuroMillions Jackpot winner of 2025?

Players dreaming of becoming Ireland’s newest Millionaire are reminded that tickets for tonight's EuroMillions draw can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at http://www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.30pm cut-off time for sales this evening.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 37 years ago. In 2023 alone, €227.9 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.