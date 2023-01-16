The Muff student, who is known as ‘Ois Bosh’, (Oisin McLaughlin) will be broadcasting live this Thursday, January 19 for 12 hours straight on popular platform, Tiktok in aid of homeless charity, Focus Ireland.

Fresh off the back of a hectic 2022 which included appearances in Cork, Waterford, Cavan and Westmeath as well as residencies at Donegal’s premier nightclubs, the 20-year-old was thrilled to announce the 12 hour DJ Marathon (the second of two events) on his socials this week.

The marathon is part of the annual campaign in conjunction with Muff Residents. The first event was a bucket collection before Christmas across Muff and raised over €880.

DJ Ois Bosh

Oisin said: “Big respect to everyone who supported our recent collection in aid of homeless charity, Focus Ireland. Absolutely chuffed to announce that we already have raised a mega €886.60 euro & we are 88% at our €1000 euro goal. Our final fundraiser is a 12hr DJ marathon set to take place on Thursday, January 19 from 12 midday to 12 midnight”

He also mentioned: “Thanks to our sponsors who have donated prizes to giveaway on the day: Orchard Inn Letterkenny, Pulse Letterkenny, Tank & Skinny's, Dodge Gweedore & Cee Cee's Homemade Fudge.”

Bosh, who holds a weekly show on Tiktok every Sunday night labelled “SUPA SUNDAYS” where he performs a two hour set and engages with viewers with shoutouts and song requests, says he is keen to hit the €1000 goal.

“It would be really good to hit the €1k mark and I hope the Boshers (whom he calls his fans) tune in so the 12 hours will fly by. Thanks to everyone who has donated already and any further donations are greatly appreciated.” he added.

If you’d like to support DJ Ois Bosh and the Muff Resident’s fundraiser for Focus Ireland, you can donate to the gofundme link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/12-hr-dj-marathon-ois-bosh-x-muff-residents